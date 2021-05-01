LAWSON: Recognizing our spiritual existence

The kingdom of God is right here, right now, and within each of us. Jesus said (Luke 17:21) “behold, the kingdom of God is within you.” The real, spiritual man is “hid with Christ in God” (Colossians 3:3), even as Paul taught (Acts 17:28) that “in him we live, and move, and have our being.” Regardless of what our senses tell us, we are really spiritual beings. But we can never realize spiritual existence until we lift thought above mortality. Each of us has the ability to do that, because as Paul assures us (Romans 8:38-39) “neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Jesus commanded us (Matthew 10:8) to “Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give.” To follow him we must accept our spiritual status … that we are “now” spiritual beings … and resist any argument to the contrary. We need to bear witness to good every moment of the day and recognize the spiritual facts of being. We must declare always that we live, move, and have our being in divine Love, God. We must be better informed about Jesus’ words and works, and prayerfully consider what they mean for us. We must not reject them as impractical or because they conflict with human opinions. We must always be ready to surrender limited, material concepts, and refuse to cling to human ways of thinking. We must be willing to “put off the old man with his deeds” in order to put on the “new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him.” (Colossians 3:9-10)