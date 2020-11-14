LAWSON: Not even the smell of fire

Where is God in times of trouble? The Bible proclaims (Habakkuk 1:13) that God is of purer eyes than to behold evil, and Jesus’ healing work proves that God does not send sickness, sin, death or any evil. He ever protects us as Isaiah declares: “I am the Lord … I girded thee, though thou hast not known me.” (Isaiah 45:5)

Elijah discovered (1 Kings 19:11-12) that God is in the “still small voice” and not in earthquake, wind or fire.

How may we better understand these truths? By trusting our Father-Mother God with the faith expressed by Joseph (Genesis 37-45), by Shadrach, Meschach, and Abednego in the fiery furnace (Daniel 3), and by Daniel in the lions’ den. (Daniel 6) Each one experienced hardship, but none blamed God. In each case, they trusted that God would deliver them from evil. In no case did they falter or lose faith. Even when a king described punishment for their failing to worship his golden image, Shadrach, Meschach, and Abednego said:

“O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not careful to answer these in this matter. If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king. But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou has set up.” (Daniel 3:16-18)