LAWSON: Healing unbelief

Jesus healed the sick and raised the dead. He said that these “signs” would follow “them that believe” including more than his disciples. He also said that their signs or “works” would equal or exceed his own. (See John 14:12 and Mark 16:17-18.)

“Believe” comes from the Greek, meaning “to have strong faith or trust, or to have a moral conviction.” In her primary work, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Mary Baker Eddy writes: “The Hebrew and Greek words often translated belief differ somewhat in meaning from that conveyed by the English verb believe; they have more the significance of faith, understanding, trust, constancy, firmness. Hence the Scriptures often appear in our common [King James] version to approve and endorse belief, when they mean to enforce the necessity of understanding.”

The Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke relate the case of a boy whom the disciples failed to heal. The father then asked Jesus to heal him crying out, “Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.” Healing the boy, Jesus assured the father that “If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.” Later the disciples ask Jesus, “Why could not we cast him out?” and he answered, “Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you. Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.” (See Matt 17:14-21; Mark 9: 17-29; Luke 9:37-43.)