LAWSON: Healing unbelief

Jesus healed the sick and raised the dead. He said that these “signs” would follow “them that believe” including more than his disciples. He also said that their signs or “works” would equal or exceed his own. (See John 14:12 and Mark 16:17-18.)
“Believe” comes from the Greek, meaning “to have strong faith or trust, or to have a moral conviction.” In her primary work, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Mary Baker Eddy writes: “The Hebrew and Greek words often translated belief differ somewhat in meaning from that conveyed by the English verb believe; they have more the significance of faith, understanding, trust, constancy, firmness. Hence the Scriptures often appear in our common [King James] version to approve and endorse belief, when they mean to enforce the necessity of understanding.”
The Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke relate the case of a boy whom the disciples failed to heal. The father then asked Jesus to heal him crying out, “Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.” Healing the boy, Jesus assured the father that “If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.” Later the disciples ask Jesus, “Why could not we cast him out?” and he answered, “Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you. Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.” (See Matt 17:14-21; Mark 9: 17-29; Luke 9:37-43.)
Jesus not only “rebuked the foul spirit” of epilepsy, he imparted spiritual wisdom. He told the disciples that they needed “faith as a grain of mustard seed,” meaning a conviction that nothing could keep the boy from being well. He also told them to “fast” from believing in material cause and effect, including laws of heredity. In essence, he told them to accept the spiritual fact that “God saw everything that he had made, and, behold, it was very good.” (Genesis 1:31) In short, Jesus urged them to see and accept the fact that the real man is as perfect as his heavenly Father. (Matthew 5:48)
The disciples had left all to follow Jesus (Luke 18:28), but they still had to learn the falsity of mortal existence and “fast” from it. Failing to reject a mortal sense of man, the disciples evidenced a “faithless and perverse generation.” To be effective spiritual healers, they had to take a stand for spiritual facts and reject mortal beliefs. In order to demonstrate spiritual power today, we must cling steadfastly to the truth of God and man and reject all evil. This results in healing.
Mark Lawson is president of Christian Science Society, Bristol, Tennessee, and he may be contacted at mlawson@elliottlawson.com.