LAWSON: Demonstrate, don’t ruminate

On one occasion described in Luke, the Pharisees asked Jesus when the kingdom of God should come. He answered (Luke 17:21): “The kingdom of God cometh not with observation: Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you.” How may we better realize the presence of this kingdom? How may we better understand and demonstrate God’s perfect control?

First, we must yearn to lose a limited, material sense of being, and this is done through prayer — by seeking spiritual truth and by understanding what God already has done. We may need to learn that limited, human thinking does not produce spiritual, right ideas. We may need to learn that “brain” thinking interferes with spiritual understanding. We may need to listen for and hear the ever-present Christ, the advanced appearing of Truth, God, which is ever-operative. The Christ, which Jesus perfectly expressed, displaces human fears and doubts with ideas emanating from that Mind “which was also in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 2:5) John writes (1 John 5:20) that Christ “hath given us an understanding, that we may know him that is true...”

Our yearning to get closer to God and to express Him will cause human problems to fall away. Such yearning does not come from the human heart or brain, but from our indwelling spirit that originates in God. Paul writes (Romans 8:16): “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God.” It is Spirit, God, that urges and moves us heaven-ward, as we demonstrate our real, spiritual identity.

