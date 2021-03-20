LAWSON: Demonstrate, don’t ruminate

When faced with a challenge (sickness, lack, or any other human problem), it may be hard to stop “ruminating” about it. To “ruminate” is to compulsively focus attention on the symptoms of one’s distress, and upon its possible causes and consequences, as opposed to its solutions. In other words: ruminating is spinning our mental wheels and getting nowhere. To “demonstrate” is to “clearly show the existence or truth of something by giving proof or evidence.” Each of us can demonstrate the fact of our spiritual being and refuse to be distracted by the carnal or mortal mind.
Mortal mind resists our course spirit-ward. It wants to focus on what is materially “wrong” instead of on what is spiritually “right.” This negative mind (not really our mind, because God is the only Mind) believes man is separated from God, and that our problem is “right here” while God is “over there.” But God is never absent from His creation. Our task is to remind ourselves of this truth — to know it and to declare it even many times each day. Such knowing may not be easy, especially if a problem is worrying or painful.
In her primary work, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, Mary Baker Eddy writes: “It is our ignorance of God, the divine Principle, which produces apparent discord, and the right understanding of Him restores harmony.” In another of her books, Miscellaneous Writings, Eddy says: “It is the purpose of divine Love [God] to resurrect the understanding, and the kingdom of God, the reign of harmony already within us.”
On one occasion described in Luke, the Pharisees asked Jesus when the kingdom of God should come. He answered (Luke 17:21): “The kingdom of God cometh not with observation: Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you.” How may we better realize the presence of this kingdom? How may we better understand and demonstrate God’s perfect control?
First, we must yearn to lose a limited, material sense of being, and this is done through prayer — by seeking spiritual truth and by understanding what God already has done. We may need to learn that limited, human thinking does not produce spiritual, right ideas. We may need to learn that “brain” thinking interferes with spiritual understanding. We may need to listen for and hear the ever-present Christ, the advanced appearing of Truth, God, which is ever-operative. The Christ, which Jesus perfectly expressed, displaces human fears and doubts with ideas emanating from that Mind “which was also in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 2:5) John writes (1 John 5:20) that Christ “hath given us an understanding, that we may know him that is true...”
Our yearning to get closer to God and to express Him will cause human problems to fall away. Such yearning does not come from the human heart or brain, but from our indwelling spirit that originates in God. Paul writes (Romans 8:16): “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God.” It is Spirit, God, that urges and moves us heaven-ward, as we demonstrate our real, spiritual identity.
Mr. Lawson is President of Christian Science Society, Bristol, Tennessee and he may be contacted at mlawson@elliottlawson.com.