LAWSON: Claim God’s day

Daily challenges may leave us mentally, emotionally, and physically drained, especially when we try to be “all things to all people.” Failing to accomplish outlined tasks, we may think that our day was unsuccessful. At such times, we should consider whether we are judging ourselves unfairly or by an impossible standard. Through mental discipline and God’s grace, we can rise above self-condemnation which, in the end, never takes us anywhere.
In Isaiah 45:11, God declares: “Ask me of things to come concerning my sons,” and Jesus said, “no man knoweth the Son, but the Father.” (Matthew 11:27) In other words, God alone knows who we really are and what our divine purpose is. Only what God knows about us is worth knowing. Paul writes, “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ.” (Romans 8:16-17) Thus Spirit, God, leads to a proper estimate of who we are.
Jesus once asked his disciples, “Whom do men say that I the Son of man am?” They repeated human opinions: “Some say that thou art John the Baptist: some, Elias; and others, Jeremias, or one of the prophets.” Repeating his question, Jesus wanted to know what they believed. Peter ultimately said, “Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.” Jesus commended that response because Peter had looked to Spirit and not to “flesh and blood” to learn Jesus’ real, spiritual identity. Jesus then declared that his church would be built upon Peter’s recognition of the rock, Christ (“petros” in the Greek). (See Matthew 16:13-17.)
As we strive to claim our status as “heirs” of God, we become increasingly aware that good is our birthright. I have seen this demonstrated in many ways. Business problems have been resolved, family needs have been met, and a greater sense of peace has been restored. Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer and founder of Christian Science, confirms our God-given ability to know who we are. In her primary work, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Eddy writes: “Rise in the strength of Spirit to resist all that is unlike good. God has made man capable of this, and nothing can vitiate the ability and power divinely bestowed on man.”
Paul asks, “who did hinder you that ye should not obey the truth?” (Galatians 5:7) As joint-heirs with Christ, nothing prevents us from possessing all good. We always can learn more of what God knows about us, and thereby resist human doubts and fear. We can refuse to “fall down and worship” a power apart from God (Matthew 4:9), whether that power is called fear, doubt, or disease. And as we resist evil, it will “flee” from us (James 4:7) and God’s thoughts will minister unto us (Matthew 4:11). Then we may declare with assurance, this is God’s day “and there shall be no night there.” (Revelations 22:5)
Mark M. Lawson is First Reader of Christian Science Society, Bristol, Tennessee, and he may be contacted at mlawson@elliottlawson.com.
