LAWSON: Christ compels a change of thought

“He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her” he said to the crowd around the woman. See John 8:7. So doing, Jesus forced them to admit their own “sins,” to contemplate their own failings, and to express more compassion and greater humility. Jesus still teaches us today to remove the “beam” or error in our own thinking before attempting to expose another’s failings. See Matthew 7:5. Mary Baker Eddy writes in her Miscellaneous Writings 1883-1896, “Learn what in thine own mentality is unlike “the anointed [Christ],” and cast it out.”

Jesus demanded evangelized thinking from the adulterous woman and from her persecutors. He not only alerted the crowd to their own hypocrisy, he warned the woman to “sin no more.” All were blessed and this exemplified Jesus’ mission: to evangelize and save human thought from carnal mindedness. Demonstrating a more spiritual selfhood, we enjoy a fuller sense of life in Spirit, just as Jesus predicted (John 10:10): “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” As we strive to let that Mind be in us “which was also in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 2:5), our lives take on more meaning, and we begin to see more clearly the reality and substantiality of true being.