LAWSON: A grateful heart

Before Jesus raised Lazarus from the grave, he prayed, "I knew that thou hearest me always: but because of the people which stand by I said it, that they may believe that thou hast sent me." Jewish tradition claimed that one could not be raised from death after three days, and Lazarus had lain in the grave four days. Regardless, Jesus rejected human doubts and fear and commanded Lazarus to "come forth." Bound with graveclothes, Lazarus came forth, and Jesus commanded that they "loose him, and let him go." (See John 11:18-44.) Jesus’ prayer confirmed his own teaching (see Mark 11:24) that "What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them."

Do we regularly recognize and accept that "every good gift and every perfect gift" comes from our Father-Mother God? (See James 1:17.) If not, we can begin to do so. As we recognize and express gratitude for the good in our lives, we effectively claim good and reject evil. This "claiming" is effective prayer, enlightening thought and promoting spiritual understanding. Such prayer destroys fear and doubt. It brings a growing conviction that God is All-in-all, and that in him "we live, and move, and have our being." (See Acts 17:28.) In God’s All-ness, we see that evil can have no presence or power.