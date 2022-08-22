Late teacher's miniature art is on display in N.C. museum

Margaret Ann Anderson loved little houses and cabins.

She was a Sullivan County, Tennessee school teacher – known as “Miss A” – at Valley Pike Elementary School and Holston Valley Middle School.

Yet she kept busy making little houses and cabins – miniatures – with exotic and intricate detail.

Going through her home in Bluff City, Tennessee, was like walking through a museum of tiny worlds.

And when she died at age 78 last year? Well, friends and adopted family members like Brenda Inman, 58, who now lives at Anderson’s home, and called her “Aunt Ann.” Inman knew those miniatures needed to be put in more than just at-home collections.

“She was a super sweet person. Her health was not good in the last little bit,” Inman, an accountant said. “She loved making things, creating things and collecting things.”

And her house was loaded, Inman said.

“There was not a nook and cranny that did not have miniatures.”

Inman moved some of the pieces to other places. She gave away some to friends and donated more to the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia.

Yet a big part of the collection went to Spencer, North Carolina, where it’s now on display at the North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures.

The staff of the Tar Heel State museum boxed up the collection and brought it back for display in May.

“We truly believe that our museum is fantastic because of the volunteers and the generosity of our donors,” Beth Morris Nance, the director of the North Carolina museum, said.

As for Inman, she’s kept a few memories or her adopted aunt – a woman who was like a sister to her mother – and now brags about the details of how Anderson could fashion a miniature house of a gift bag or follow the instructions of a kit.

“Every time you look at something, you saw something new. It’s just incredible, the detail that went into them.” Inman said. “I just want them to be shared and seen and enjoyed.”