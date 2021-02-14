KOSBE kicks off three-part webinar series on tapping into the power of social media

KOSBE Executive Director Aundrea Wilcox had this to say about the new webinar series: “We don’t care how you look during the webinars; we just want you to register and you will see us there. These webinars are so important — especially right now. I am seeing some businesses truly winning during this pandemic because they have really stepped up their social media and are investing in website development and marketing. Taking a business online can be complicated and messy. Business owners have been asking me to host a DIY webinar on how to launch e-commerce, but there are hundreds of possible options. It’s not as easy as it may seem. And, even if it is, many times business owners haven’t properly researched application compatibility or implemented search engine optimization successfully. I strongly recommend businesses get a professional involved, to assess their unique situation and move forward with a customized approach suitable for their skills, resources and individual budget. If you have to spend money right now, at least know what you should spend it on, and what you might be able to do yourself.”