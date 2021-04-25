 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kiwanis Club of Abingdon hosting golf tournament to benefit youth of Washington County
0 comments

Kiwanis Club of Abingdon hosting golf tournament to benefit youth of Washington County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ABINGDON, Va. — On Friday, May 21, Abingdon Kiwanis will host their first annual golf tournament fundraiser at Abingdon’s Glenrochie Country Club to benefit the youth of Washington County.

Since 1942, the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon has served the children and youth of Washington County. Their fundraisers allow them to contribute to band uniforms for local schools, the Washington County Public Library Summer Reading Program, the Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center, the William King Museum of Art, Washington County Technology Students and other projects.

To register for the golf tournament, send team information to the Kiwanis Club by May 14. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m., May 21, shotgun start. Registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. An awards reception will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Entry fees are as follows: $400 for a four-member team, which includes the greens fee, cart, lunch and beverages for four players.

To sign up, mail the following information plus a check to Kiwanis of Abingdon, P.O. Box 445, Abingdon, VA 24212:

» Company Name, Address, Contact Number

» Team Captain, Phone Number, Email

» Player #2, Phone Number, Email

» Player #3, Phone Number, Email

» Player #4, Phone Number, Email

Learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon by visiting them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AbingdonKiwanis) or on the web (www.AbingdonKiwanis.org).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NOPHLIN: This world is not my home
Lifestyles

NOPHLIN: This world is not my home

So let’s not get comfortable, there is another place not made in man’s hands. A place where every day will be Sunday and the Sabbath will have no end. I pray that as you read this you will think of all that is happening in the world and know, time is winding up.

HOLLAND: Trusting God in times of uncertainty
Lifestyles

HOLLAND: Trusting God in times of uncertainty

There is nothing in this life we should be terrified of, it is only to be understood. May we take the time to comprehend more, so that we might fear less. May we take the time to repent, pray and invite Christ to lead us and bless us with His peace, hope, and security.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts