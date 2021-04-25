Kiwanis Club of Abingdon hosting golf tournament to benefit youth of Washington County

ABINGDON, Va. — On Friday, May 21, Abingdon Kiwanis will host their first annual golf tournament fundraiser at Abingdon’s Glenrochie Country Club to benefit the youth of Washington County.

Since 1942, the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon has served the children and youth of Washington County. Their fundraisers allow them to contribute to band uniforms for local schools, the Washington County Public Library Summer Reading Program, the Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center, the William King Museum of Art, Washington County Technology Students and other projects.

To register for the golf tournament, send team information to the Kiwanis Club by May 14. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m., May 21, shotgun start. Registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. An awards reception will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Entry fees are as follows: $400 for a four-member team, which includes the greens fee, cart, lunch and beverages for four players.

To sign up, mail the following information plus a check to Kiwanis of Abingdon, P.O. Box 445, Abingdon, VA 24212:

» Company Name, Address, Contact Number

» Team Captain, Phone Number, Email

» Player #2, Phone Number, Email