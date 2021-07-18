 Skip to main content
Kingsport woman inducted into state Senior Olympics Hall of Fame
Kingsport woman inducted into state Senior Olympics Hall of Fame

Joyce Manis was inducted into the Tennessee State Senior Olympics Hall of Fame on June 29.

A Kingsport woman has been inducted into the 2021 class of the Tennessee State Senior Olympics Hall of Fame. Joyce Manis of Kingsport was awarded the honor at a ceremony on June 29 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Manis was nominated for the honor by the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability and the First District Senior Olympics. She has participated in every local, district, state and national Senior Olympic games since 1993 and won over 1,600 medals. She has also been an ambassador for the Senior Olympic program since 1997 and served on the board of directors since 2005.

Manis’ favorite sport is basketball, but her best sport is horseshoes. She has been a member of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association since 1995 and won the State Singles Championship tournament in 2017.

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding athletic performance and contributions to the organization’s success.

Other inductees this year included Margie Stoll, Wayne Matthews and Joe Sykes.

