Kevin Dedmon brings his band Dirty Grass Soul to Thunder Valley Tavern in Bristol, Tenn. on Saturday

Kevin Dedmon called from a barn on the family farm, which is located in the same county that gave rise to Scruggs, the late banjo innovator.

“A lot of people don’t know about the Earl Scruggs Revue,” Dedmon, 30, said. “There are songs we do that are very close in sound to what they did, and some that are not at all. Sometimes it’s more country. Then there are songs, especially when we play live, that are more rock.”

Birthed nearly a decade ago, Dirty Grass Soul arose from a bedrock of bluegrass. With elements drawn from the genre, they quickly ventured into other territories of style, from which they gathered tidbits of influences.

“Our first show was on my 21st birthday,” Dedmon said. “I went to N.C. State, picked up a guitar and began working on music. Eventually, I formed Dirty Grass Soul. At first, it was a college jam band. About four or five years ago, we started picking up momentum.”

As their sound metastasized and honed cohesive, Dirty Grass Soul turned to the recording studio. Several self-produced albums, including their 2016 debut, “The Long Way,” built a following.