Kevin Dedmon brings his band Dirty Grass Soul to Thunder Valley Tavern in Bristol, Tenn. on Saturday

Earl Scruggs laid groundwork into which bluegrassers and rock ’n’ rollers carried forth.
Kevin Dedmon’s Dirty Grass Soul adheres to both threads of music.
Behold Dirty Grass Soul on Saturday, April 24, at Thunder Valley Tavern in Bristol, Tennessee, during the World of Outlaws after-party. Generous nods to groundbreaking Earl Scruggs Revue intact, its bluegrass-rock blend bespeaks a band that uses genre labels as mere starting points.
“We’re a mix somewhere between bluegrass, Southern rock and country,” said Dedmon, who paused on Monday from work on the family farm in Shelby, North Carolina.
Dedmon co-founded the band in which he plays fiddle and sings. His brother Kris plays banjo. Glenn Miller supplies pedal steel guitar while Tommy Smith mans electric guitar. Jared Miller provides percussion.
Kevin Dedmon called from a barn on the family farm, which is located in the same county that gave rise to Scruggs, the late banjo innovator.
“A lot of people don’t know about the Earl Scruggs Revue,” Dedmon, 30, said. “There are songs we do that are very close in sound to what they did, and some that are not at all. Sometimes it’s more country. Then there are songs, especially when we play live, that are more rock.”
Birthed nearly a decade ago, Dirty Grass Soul arose from a bedrock of bluegrass. With elements drawn from the genre, they quickly ventured into other territories of style, from which they gathered tidbits of influences.
“Our first show was on my 21st birthday,” Dedmon said. “I went to N.C. State, picked up a guitar and began working on music. Eventually, I formed Dirty Grass Soul. At first, it was a college jam band. About four or five years ago, we started picking up momentum.”
As their sound metastasized and honed cohesive, Dirty Grass Soul turned to the recording studio. Several self-produced albums, including their 2016 debut, “The Long Way,” built a following.
“At the start of the pandemic, we were at our hottest,” Dedmon said. “Had shows booked all over the place. Now we’re getting back to it. In May, we’ve got shows booked with Tracey Lawrence, Blackberry Smoke and Parmalee.”
Their songs reflect the lives they live. Introspective rock ’n’ ramblers including “New Day at Work,” the title track of their latest full-length album, bear generous swaths of introspection.
“Listen to that one if you want to hear who we are, our philosophy,” Dedmon said. “My grandmother passed away about four years ago. My grandfather is now 96. Whenever a loved one passes away, you worry about the other one being not far behind.”
It’s not a sad song. Quite the contrary, the song embodies and emphasizes hope.
“Well, my grandfather got out to feed the cows, followed us around every day,” Dedmon said. “The song is about thanking God, keeping going every day. The cover photo on the album is of my grandfather.”
Original lyrics based largely on such subjects as family and farm life inject realism into the songs of Dirty Grass Soul. Attend their show, hear their story. However, like magicians with hats, expect a few unexpected rabbits to hop forth and into the mix.
“We do an ‘Orange Blossom Special’ medley,” Dedmon said.
OK, no biggie.
“Instead of doing it the same old way,” he said, “we add ‘War Pigs.’”
Black Sabbath melded into “Orange Blossom Special.” Now that’s novel.
“We may even throw in a little bit of Snoop Dogg’s ‘Gin and Juice,’” Dedmon said.
From introspective to innovative to just plain far out, that’s Dirty Grass Soul. One never knows into which terrain they may venture.
“Jamey Johnson had the song ‘Somewhere Between Jennings and Jones,’” Dedmon said. “We’re sometimes between Sabbath and Scruggs.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.