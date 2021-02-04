Kentucky’s Jordan Allen comes to Bristol

Solo, he’s a young man with a guitar and sack of songs that rate as neither country nor rock ’n’ roll.

“I’m a normal dude with a big love of singing and songwriting,” he said. “What should everyone know about me? That’s a great question. They should know that what you see is what you get.”

Hold those ‘that’s a cliché’ comments. As to genre, he leaves names other than his own to road signs.

“I’m trying to make honest and real music,” he said, “and I hope they like them.”

Allen took to music as a creator and performer at the wizened age of 15. His songs, then as now, underscore introspection but not to the extent of audience alienation. Through his lyrics, he reaches out to touch someone, ideally in multiples.

“Music allows me to connect with people,” Allen said. “Not only am I putting my feelings in a song, but I can’t write every song about my life. So, I try to get into other people’s skin, write what they feel. It makes me more compassionate.”

One of Allen’s songs, “The Wanderer,” reaped an unexpected windfall nearly five years ago. With that song, he triumphed as the overall winner of the Richard Leigh Songwriters Festival in 2016. A number of unexpected surprises followed.