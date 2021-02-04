Kentucky’s Jordan Allen comes to Bristol

Jordan Allen’s hungry, just not in a beef-and-taters way.
The Kentuckian craves music — the listening, the writing, the recording, the performing thereof.
Hear Allen’s growl of sorts when he embarks upon The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday. As if from a traveling man’s knapsack, dozens of original songs await his perusal and performance.
“Oh, man, since 2018, I’ve tried to write weekly,” said Allen, by phone from his home in jolly ole London, Kentucky. “I wrote or co-wrote 93 songs in 2020.”
COVID killed his shows but not his creativity.
“I wrote a song a day in the month of May,” Allen, 26, said. “I ended up with 26. The idea is to flex that muscle constantly.”
Astute participants in and consumers of the Bristol music scene, may wonder as to whom Allen is as a musician. He’s performed in Bristol, albeit sparsely. When he’s with his band, whom he bills as Jordan Allen and The Bellwethers, he performs in a much more kinetic manner.
Solo, he’s a young man with a guitar and sack of songs that rate as neither country nor rock ’n’ roll.
“I’m a normal dude with a big love of singing and songwriting,” he said. “What should everyone know about me? That’s a great question. They should know that what you see is what you get.”
Hold those ‘that’s a cliché’ comments. As to genre, he leaves names other than his own to road signs.
“I’m trying to make honest and real music,” he said, “and I hope they like them.”
Allen took to music as a creator and performer at the wizened age of 15. His songs, then as now, underscore introspection but not to the extent of audience alienation. Through his lyrics, he reaches out to touch someone, ideally in multiples.
“Music allows me to connect with people,” Allen said. “Not only am I putting my feelings in a song, but I can’t write every song about my life. So, I try to get into other people’s skin, write what they feel. It makes me more compassionate.”
One of Allen’s songs, “The Wanderer,” reaped an unexpected windfall nearly five years ago. With that song, he triumphed as the overall winner of the Richard Leigh Songwriters Festival in 2016. A number of unexpected surprises followed.
“I got to meet and know (fellow musicians) Adam Bolt, KT Vandyke and Amythyst Kiah,” he said. “I got to play in the round at the Bluebird Café in Nashville with Richard Leigh and Roger Cook. I got to meet Tony Arata, who wrote Garth Brooks’ ‘The Dance.’”
Lessons learned and incorporated, Allen issued a new album, “Give My Love to Jenny,” in November. Bet a bundle that he’ll dig around in that album when he steps to the mic at Cascade. Additionally, he said he has a new EP forthcoming, from which he will sample during the show.
“There’s a song about meeting the tortoise that won the race versus the hare,” Allen said. “It’s called ‘Slow and Steady.’ I wrote it during the quarantine. I was used to driving about 1,100 miles per month going to shows, and that went to zero. I found out that the slow and steady win the race.”
Cup an ear. Better still, cup two ears — ideally your own, to hear such new tunes as “Nashville to Home” on Friday night. “Slow and Steady,” too. Allen’s eager for you to hear them and for him to perform.
“It’s stuff people can dance to,” Allen said. “I’m focused on telling a good story, writing a good song. We’re in the experience business, and we’re in the business of music.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.