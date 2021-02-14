Jonesborough's 'StoryTown Radio Show' to celebrate Black History Month

“StoryTown Radio Show” will celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. with a livestream production filled with stories of local African American leaders who have made a difference in Washington County, Tennessee, and across the country.
The production will present stories about Dr. Hezekiah Hankel, a doctor and educator responsible for establishing Langston High School. The show will also look at the work currently happening through the Langston Center.
The Heritage Alliance will present a story on Black history in their usual segment, “Ask the Historian.”
Wayne Winkler will share stories about the Melungeon culture — a broad label referring to mixed-race residents of Appalachia. Winkler, who has written two books on the Melungeon people and is a direct descendant, was featured earlier this year on C-SPAN in an interview about his latest work, “Beyond the Sunset: The Melungeon Outdoor Drama,” a study about an outdoor drama that took place from 1969 through the 1970s about the Melungeon people. Winkler has also talked about his work as a guest on the “Black in Appalachia” podcast.
“StoryTown” is partnering with “Black in Appalachia” and William Isom this month and will present a segment from their popular podcast series.
Also joining the cast remotely will be musical artist Jae’zus, whose meditative lyrics leave listeners thinking long after the music ends.
“StoryTown” is also continuing its Fund Drive. To make a tax-deductible contribution to support the 2021 10th anniversary season, visit bit.ly/jbostorytown. Contributions of any size are appreciated. For $100, an individual or business may sponsor a single episode. For $500, an individual or business may sponsor the entire season. For more information, contact StoryTown director Jules Corriere at the McKinney Center at julesc@jonesboroughtn.org or 423-753-0562. “StoryTown Radio Show” is supported in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and a generous contribution from Sandee and Gary Degner. The February performance is sponsored by Terry and Sandy Countermine.