Jonesborough's 'StoryTown Radio Show' to celebrate Black History Month

“StoryTown Radio Show” will celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. with a livestream production filled with stories of local African American leaders who have made a difference in Washington County, Tennessee, and across the country.

The production will present stories about Dr. Hezekiah Hankel, a doctor and educator responsible for establishing Langston High School. The show will also look at the work currently happening through the Langston Center.

The Heritage Alliance will present a story on Black history in their usual segment, “Ask the Historian.”

Wayne Winkler will share stories about the Melungeon culture — a broad label referring to mixed-race residents of Appalachia. Winkler, who has written two books on the Melungeon people and is a direct descendant, was featured earlier this year on C-SPAN in an interview about his latest work, “Beyond the Sunset: The Melungeon Outdoor Drama,” a study about an outdoor drama that took place from 1969 through the 1970s about the Melungeon people. Winkler has also talked about his work as a guest on the “Black in Appalachia” podcast.

“StoryTown” is partnering with “Black in Appalachia” and William Isom this month and will present a segment from their popular podcast series.