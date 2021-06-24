Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles headline Bluff City Little League Appreciation and Kids Day on Friday

Bill and the Belles helm a lineup on Friday that includes Bristol’s blues-rocking maestro Billy Crawford Band and blues belter Samantha Gray.

“It’s going to be exciting with Bill and the Belles, Samantha Gray and Billy Crawford,” said Jerry Malone, co-organizer of the event. “It’s going to be strong.”

Saturday, June 26, leads with Kids Day from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Music resumes at 7 p.m. with Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires, followed by Bluff City bluegrassers Duty Free and Appalachian Trail.

“Charlie Powers sings with Duty Free,” Malone said. “Great singer. They’re just good people with a smooth sound, real smooth sound. Every now and then, they’ll even do a Tennessee Ernie Ford song.”

Listen for Bill and the Belles to sample liberally from their new album. Five years after Rolling Stone magazine singled them out for praise, the harmony-rich band seems ensconced well into an evolution of sound.

“We’re happy again because it’s been a long time coming for this band,” Truelsen said. “We’ve been working with our live sound but less so with our records. There is this long stride forward with our new record. We’re coming into our own.”