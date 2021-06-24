Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles headline Bluff City Little League Appreciation and Kids Day on Friday

BLUFF CITY — Happy again.
That’s the general sentiment of the populace near and far now that the pandemic has receded somewhat and once again live music thrives.
“Happy Again” is also the title of the new album from Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles. See them on Friday, June 25, when they appear in Bluff City during a benefit for Bluff City Little League.
“We don’t play that many local shows,” said Kris Truelsen, founder and lead singer of Bill and the Belles. “So we’re looking forward to this one on Friday.”
Bill and the Belles helm a lineup on Friday that includes Bristol’s blues-rocking maestro Billy Crawford Band and blues belter Samantha Gray.
“It’s going to be exciting with Bill and the Belles, Samantha Gray and Billy Crawford,” said Jerry Malone, co-organizer of the event. “It’s going to be strong.”
Saturday, June 26, leads with Kids Day from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Music resumes at 7 p.m. with Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires, followed by Bluff City bluegrassers Duty Free and Appalachian Trail.
“Charlie Powers sings with Duty Free,” Malone said. “Great singer. They’re just good people with a smooth sound, real smooth sound. Every now and then, they’ll even do a Tennessee Ernie Ford song.”
Listen for Bill and the Belles to sample liberally from their new album. Five years after Rolling Stone magazine singled them out for praise, the harmony-rich band seems ensconced well into an evolution of sound.
“We’re happy again because it’s been a long time coming for this band,” Truelsen said. “We’ve been working with our live sound but less so with our records. There is this long stride forward with our new record. We’re coming into our own.”
Since 2015, Bill and the Belles have served as the house band for Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time Show. Their oft-quirky but exceedingly clever live radio commercials jibe well with the band’s pinpoint three-part harmony style.
Initially, they seemed more vintage in sound. In recent years, Bill and the Belles’ incorporation of original material, along with a melding of the past into contemporary inroads, has made them a band unlike any other. Frankly, no one sounds like Bill and the Belles.
“That’s the thing. I don’t have a desire to play music that only has inroads into the past,” Truelsen said. “From the get-go, my perspective has been to find out what makes my music truly unique. I want to expand on the old-time narrative and bring it into today.”
While bands galore seek whatever Americana means, Bill and the Belles belie convention. Lyrically bold and musically taut, their newly minted songs bravely go where no other band goes.
“The new record,” Truelsen said, “is definitely a look into the future of this band.”
OK, they’re neither Captain Kirk nor Mr. Spock, but Bill and the Belles seem astride an adventure into heretofore unexplored terrains of music.
“That’s been the goal since the beginning,” Truelsen said. “We don’t want to sound like everybody else.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.