Johnson City native Kasey Williams returns to the Tri-Cities for two shows Friday and Saturday

“I toured in Europe in 2019 and was supposed to have gone back last year,” Williams, 40, said. “We didn’t.”

The year that was 2019 found Williams on the road in Europe. The world seemed a cavalcade, a whirlybird upon which life dazzled and seemed all the charm.

“Simply wonderful,” she said. “I toured in the Netherlands and Germany. It was the first time I played music over there, so it was exciting. I released an EP in 2019. Had a cross-country tour planned. Had a European tour planned. That’s how I was making my living, touring.”

Last year was to have represented another step forward taken by Williams.

But then, like a ravenous wolf in the night, COVID crashed her party. A new reality formulated.

“I moved back to Johnson City from New York in May,” Williams said. “In some ways it was like, ‘Oh, crap! What am I going to do now?’ Really scary.”

Like a needle scratched across then snatched from the surface of a record, perhaps life seemed to screech to a halt for the singer-songwriter. Nonplussed, she hadn’t a clue as to what would come next. But then she discovered a music community, one that embraced her.