Jim Lauderdale plays his first full show on the stage that bears his name Saturday at The Sessions Hotel

BRISTOL, Va. — Long may you live, and long may you love, with hope in mind and heart as well.
That’s the gist of Jim Lauderdale’s forthcoming pandemic-influenced album, “Hope.”
Witness Bristol music history when Lauderdale graces the Lauderdale Stage at The Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday, July 17. The second of three volumes of The Road to Bristol Rhythm Concert Series, the two-time Grammy Award winner makes his first full show appearance on the stage that bears his name.
“When I came up a few weeks ago to see Morgan Wade, I got to Bristol the night before the show,” said Lauderdale by phone from his home in Nashville. “The next morning, when I got up to see (the Lauderdale Stage), I teared up.”
On the cusp of his 34th album release with “Hope,” which dawns on July 30, the silver-coifed singer and songwriter of extraordinary renown said he plans to delve deeply into the album in Bristol. To that end, he intends to bring a full band to town.
“I am pulling out all of the stops,” Lauderdale, 64, said. “I’ll have two electric guitarists, a pedal steel, bass and drums. I wanted to do it up.”
A member of the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame, Lauderdale’s won plentiful accolades. Among them, George Strait presented Lauderdale with the Wagonmaster Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association in 2016.
“It’s interesting,” Lauderdale said. “Sometimes when I’ve tried to get certain things, they just never worked out. It’s always those things that just kind of happen, wonderful things, that happen to have such a big impact.”
For instance, Lauderdale’s recorded with such country music masters as George Jones. He’s written hits for country music royalty from George Strait (“The King of Broken Hearts”) to Patty Loveless and George Jones (“You Don’t Seem to Miss Me”).
Take a look inside his new album. Find the song “Memory.” The late Robert Hunter, with whom Lauderdale has collaborated to write albums, penned the song’s lyrics. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as The Grateful Dead’s lyricist, Hunter may have written his last song with “Memory,” which features evocatively touching lyrics.
“I get emotional singing it,” Lauderdale said.
No wonder. “Memory” begins as such: “Long … live … your memory and all you meant to me,” particularly poignant words given Hunter’s death in September 2019. They strike like words of love for those he’s about to leave. They sound like goodbye.
“I will sing ‘Memory’ on the 17th,” Lauderdale said.
Lauderdale’s 40-plus-year career bears epic accomplishments. He has recorded albums with Ralph Stanley, appeared on the Grand Ole Opry and sung harmony with Keith Richards from The Rolling Stones. He’s written songs with the dean of Nashville songwriters, Harlan Howard and classic country bombshell Melba Montgomery and portrayed George Jones in a hit play.
Alas, Lauderdale’s voice just may be the most overlooked gem in Nashville. When Lauderdale sings, vowels stretch into a country-mile-wide panorama of soul. Add nuance in abundance, and his songs sound like Monet’s masterpieces feel. No one sings like Jim Lauderdale. He’s a swashbuckling singer with as distinctive a style as Hank Snow — and, brother, that’s saying a lot.
“I don’t know. I feel like I’m not distinctive-sounding enough,” Lauderdale said. He added that his favorite vocalists range from country’s George Jones to soul’s Otis Redding, blues’ Freddie King to bluegrass’s Ralph Stanley and rock’s Gregg Allman.
So, as he steps onstage in Bristol, which he refers to as “a magical place,” bear in mind that a legendary figure occupies his footprints. Legends, they’re not all dead, you know. And some, as with Jim Lauderdale, really are as kind-hearted and humble as they seem.
“I feel like I’m still trying to find my voice,” Lauderdale said. “I’m still on that quest.”
