Jim Lauderdale plays his first full show on the stage that bears his name Saturday at The Sessions Hotel

On the cusp of his 34th album release with “Hope,” which dawns on July 30, the silver-coifed singer and songwriter of extraordinary renown said he plans to delve deeply into the album in Bristol. To that end, he intends to bring a full band to town.

“I am pulling out all of the stops,” Lauderdale, 64, said. “I’ll have two electric guitarists, a pedal steel, bass and drums. I wanted to do it up.”

A member of the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame, Lauderdale’s won plentiful accolades. Among them, George Strait presented Lauderdale with the Wagonmaster Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association in 2016.

“It’s interesting,” Lauderdale said. “Sometimes when I’ve tried to get certain things, they just never worked out. It’s always those things that just kind of happen, wonderful things, that happen to have such a big impact.”

For instance, Lauderdale’s recorded with such country music masters as George Jones. He’s written hits for country music royalty from George Strait (“The King of Broken Hearts”) to Patty Loveless and George Jones (“You Don’t Seem to Miss Me”).