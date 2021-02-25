Jeffrey Benedict and My New Favorites to set the stage at Abingdon Vineyards on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Like a car bought fresh off the lot, start a band. Rev it up on a diet of songs loved from styles numerous though seemingly unconnected.

That’s essentially what Jeffrey Benedict did when he established My New Favorites.

Nine years later, he steers his outfit to Abingdon Vineyards on Saturday in Abingdon. It’s a socially distanced show, the first performance of any kind for Benedict’s My New Favorites in about six months.

“Because of this damned virus, we haven’t been able to get together,” said Benedict by phone from his home in Bristol, Tennessee.

For instance, he’s written a stack of new songs, none of which the band has been able to practice or record.

“Yeah, this year has been so screwed up,” he said. “It’s been a mess. The last time we were on stage with this band was in August. Places are closed. We just hunkered down, waiting for this to be over.”

While hunkered down, Benedict wrote songs. One of them, “Run, Run Rosalee,” struck him with a blow clear to the marrow.