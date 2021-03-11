Jacob Moore and The Whiskey Valentine join Dimestore Cowboys and Chase Buchanan at Capone’s in Johnson City on Saturday

Pop-punk trio Green Day and its landmark album “Dookie” found its way to sleepy Erwin and quite impressionable Moore. He was 14.

“I came of age before Napster,” he said. “The first punk rock album I bought was ‘Dookie’ from Green Day. They wrote these songs that were super introspective. Then I bought ‘And Out Come the Wolves’ from Rancid.”

As with Green Day, Rancid were from the West Coast. Each band embraced eclipsed songs steeped in strong melodies and pointed lyrics of place and being.

“I was a 14-year-old kid from Erwin. What do I know from anything on Rancid’s album?” Moore said. “It was the feel. And it was (Rancid’s) Tim Armstrong’s ability to take me to places in their songs, and showing me how it was. It’s timeless.”

A few years later and with a bass guitar in hand, Moore gravitated to the local stage. He joined the ranks of such bands as punk’s Golden Arm, pop-punk troupe Sundale, and in 2006 he founded the decidedly irreverent Skeleton Pecker.

“That’s me. We’re still around,” Moore said of Skeleton Pecker. “We’re all dads now and pushing 40.”