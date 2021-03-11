Jacob Moore and The Whiskey Valentine join Dimestore Cowboys and Chase Buchanan at Capone’s in Johnson City on Saturday

Punk rock may seem as far removed from the mountain hamlet of Erwin, Tennessee, as water is from Mars.
But punk rock found young Jacob Moore.
Nowadays Moore fronts The Whiskey Valentine. Hear him emote songs in the keys of life as he knows it on Saturday, March 13 at Capone’s in Johnson City. Twang terrific Dimestore Cowboys and singer-songwriter extraordinaire Chase Buchanan accentuate the strong bill.
“Punk rock saved my life,” said Moore by phone from his home in Johnson City.
Music, in the form of punk rock consumed as well as created by Moore, filled voids within his being then as now. Music provides a needed release valve.
“I do think it saved my life,” Moore, 37, said. “If you don’t have a way to channel things you don’t like about yourself, eventually it will consume you. It can be overwhelming. So, yeah, for me, punk rock saved my life.”
Pop-punk trio Green Day and its landmark album “Dookie” found its way to sleepy Erwin and quite impressionable Moore. He was 14.
“I came of age before Napster,” he said. “The first punk rock album I bought was ‘Dookie’ from Green Day. They wrote these songs that were super introspective. Then I bought ‘And Out Come the Wolves’ from Rancid.”
As with Green Day, Rancid were from the West Coast. Each band embraced eclipsed songs steeped in strong melodies and pointed lyrics of place and being.
“I was a 14-year-old kid from Erwin. What do I know from anything on Rancid’s album?” Moore said. “It was the feel. And it was (Rancid’s) Tim Armstrong’s ability to take me to places in their songs, and showing me how it was. It’s timeless.”
A few years later and with a bass guitar in hand, Moore gravitated to the local stage. He joined the ranks of such bands as punk’s Golden Arm, pop-punk troupe Sundale, and in 2006 he founded the decidedly irreverent Skeleton Pecker.
“That’s me. We’re still around,” Moore said of Skeleton Pecker. “We’re all dads now and pushing 40.”
Strength of songs and conviction elucidates Moore’s music. Mature and thought-provoking, his bold lyrics communicate unvarnished and unflinching autobiographical swathes sampled from Moore’s life.
“My songs say that I’m someone and I don’t mind spilling my guts on the page. And on the stage,” Moore said. “I really like sharing myself, sharing my triumphs and defeats. They’re songs of the human condition.”
A batch of those songs comprised Moore’s five-song EP from 2009, “The Whiskey Condition.”
“It’s a collection of sad songs that I’ve written in the past 20 years,” Moore said. “Technically, it’s also the name of my band.”
Moore punctuated those songs with seven more. They comprise his album from 2019, “Life and Death at the Mouth of No Business.”
“That album is also a collection of sad songs that didn’t fit any of the bands I was in at the time, but I loved the songs,” he said. “Most of the songs deal with loneliness and loss.”
Sad songs configured with infectious hooks and accessible melodies, tunes including “Young Professionals” and “Twenty-Four Reasons” speak to those who’ve hurt in some way. They project aspects of having overcome obstacles.
“It’s all about growth,” Moore said. “If growth was comfortable, they’d call it something else.”
