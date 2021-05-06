Husband-and-wife folk music duo The Bosses to play at The Cascade Draft House in downtown Bristol on May 8

They married in September of 2012. As a result, their bond in music strengthened in the aftermath of matrimony.

“Music enhances our marriage,” Daniel Boss, 50, said. “We have that in common. It connects us. We have a really fun life.”

Slowly but surely, The Bosses morphed from a duo who performed cover songs to one who created their own material. By 2019, they had written enough to record a full album, which resulted in the organic “Smell the Dirt.”

Recorded in Kingsport, all 11 adventurous tracks on “Smell the Dirt” were penned by The Bosses.

“Momma Molasses did the cover art. It’s beautiful,” Kimberly Boss, 47, said. “Each song on the album is totally different than the others. We wrote them at different periods in our lives.”

For instance, they composed “Growing Up” about Daniel’s son, while another, “Embrace,” was created for their daughter. Soft in tone, the album touches upon a range of aspects culled from the lives they live and from observation.