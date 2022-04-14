Hope Awards presented for community service

The Appalachian Center for Civic Life at Emory & Henry College presented six Hope Awards Tuesday, April 5, recognizing those who are committed to civic service in the community.

The awards went to an outstanding member of Emory & Henry’s faculty, staff, a graduate and an undergraduate student, a community member and an organization or service project.

Elysia Moreta, an E&H senior, won the undergraduate student Hope Award for her work with the Bonner scholars program and the campus garden. Moreta has been instrumental in distributing hundreds of pounds of food grown by Emory & Henry College students into the community during her four years at the school.

Emmit Kasey received the graduate student Hope Award. Kasey also graduated as a Bonner student from Emory & Henry College, engaging in civic service in Glade Spring, Meadowview, Saltville, and Emory, Virginia during his undergraduate studies. Kasey now attends the School of Health Sciences in Marion, Virginia where he studies clinical mental health counseling and offers mental health services for people battling trauma and addiction.

Beth Funkhouser, pre-health director and clinical assistant professor in Emory’s Exercise Science department, won the faculty Hope Award for her work developing new academic programs in the School of Health Sciences, operating flu shot and COVID-19 clinics, and volunteering with Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps and Virginia Volunteer health system training. Deni Peterson, adjunct professor in the Geography and Earth and Environmental Science Department at Emory & Henry College, won the staff Hope Award. Peterson’s non-profit work with the Coalition for Jobs and the Environment, which included the Learning Landscapes program, became the local non-profit Appalachian Sustainable Development.

Anne Maio, who has been an active member of the Mount Rogers Appalachian Trail Club for more than 20 years, won the community member Hope Award. Maio has invested nearly 12,000 hours into trail maintenance and monitoring, clearing brush and repairing the Appalachian Trail’s path and shelters.

Partners for Stronger Communities, a service organization that specializes in helping survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and abuse, won the organization Hope Award. Alongside the Hope Awards, the College Community Club presented its annual Community Club Award. The Communities in Schools in Southwest Virginia Mentoring Project, which trains college students to mentor children in local elementary schools, won the $300 award.