ABINGDON, Va. — A third- generation angler of the fly is bringing his fishy business to town, showcasing the natural resources that are unique to Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

Dan Rice, 43, is a long-time fly fisherman who’s been hooked on the sport since he was a youth growing up in Minnesota. Since Rice and his wife moved to Abingdon in 2021, the entrepreneur has launched a family-run business that’s catching the attention of local nature enthusiasts.

Riverfeet Fly Fishing, a fishing charter that offers day and camp adventure trips, is making waves in the community as, perhaps, one of the most unique outdoor adventure businesses in the area.

Offering float, wade, and bike fly fishing adventures, Riverfeet Fly Fishing opened in March after winning first place in the start-up business category for the 2023 Washington County Business Challenge, a business plan competition designed to attract new businesses to the county.

The goal is simple — to immerse people in nature while experiencing the sport of fly fishing in some of the most productive rivers and streams in the region.

And, the good thing is you don’t have to travel outside your neck of the woods to enjoy a day on the water. The fly fishing guide service offers adventures within a 30-mile radius of Abingdon.

“One thing I love about this area is the diversity of fisheries. We can pursue, target, and catch about 12 different game fish,” said Rice, who moved to Southwest Virginia from Montana, where he lived in close connection with the natural world. Prior to that he lived in Wyoming, where he was dubbed the nickname “Riverfeet” because when he wasn’t working in the river as a hydrologist for the United State Geological Survey, he was standing in the river casting flies for fun.

“People gave me the name and it just kind of stuck.”

Rice takes advantage of the striking Southwest Virginia scenery for planning his fly fishing destinations including remote mountain valley fisheries north of Abingdon, trout streams that tumble out of the Clinch Mountain area, streams that run along the Mount Rogers Recreation Area, and mountain lakes hidden in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“Southwest Virginia is a unique and productive area where we have fisheries for a diversity of species such as muskie, smallmouth bass, native brook trout, brown trout, and wild rainbow,” he said.

But, it’s not all about catching the fish of the day.

“We like to get out and target fish but a huge part of our trips is immersing people in natural landscapes and getting out in the wild and beautiful places,” Rice said.

“We take fly rods to the river not only to catch the biggest and most fish, but to fully engage in the outdoor environments. A fly rod is not only a tool for capturing fish, but also a vehicle that transports you into the natural world,” he said.

Day and camp trips

Bike & Fish the Virginia Creeper Trail is one of the most popular adventures, combining the sport of fishing while traversing the trail from the seat of a bicycle.

Participants spend the day on easy-to-moderate bike trails while taking breaks to fish in the streams.

“The fishery is extremely beautiful and has a diversity of wild and stocked fish,” said Rice.

The Backcountry Bronzeback Float is a three-person guided adventure from a fishing raft where you can fish while standing or sitting, or maybe even wading in the water.

“What I love about this trip is we cover four-and-one-half miles of river from our fishing rafts and you don’t see a house or road, and on most days, another person. You are immersed in nature and it’s very productive fishing, as well,” he said.

People who need time to de-stress after a long day at work can leave behind their computers and take the Weekday Warrior trip, a calm and relaxing short fishing excursion on Monday through Friday evenings.

Camp trips offer two days of guided fly fishing and one night of camping, including all gear, meals, and set up. The Bike, Fish & Camp trip is spent on bike trails that run beside Whitetop Laurel for 13 miles of wild trout fishing, and one night camped in a remote backcountry location.

Rice has partnered with Abingdon Vineyards to provide clients with a trip that will take them in a river raft and then land at the winery where they are treated to a flight of wine. This option includes shuttle service to and from the winery.

“We’ve also partnered with The Martha Washington Inn & Spa to provide our clients who are traveling here with world-class hospitality, as well as hosting fly casting clinics on their historic property.”

A fisherman’s story

Rice has spent more than 30 years as a fly fisherman, experiencing some unique adventures along the way.

He grew up fishing the rivers and lakes in Minnesota before receiving a degree in watershed science from North Campus in Ely, Minnesota. A career led him to Wyoming, where he studied the hydrology of remote high mountain trout streams for the Department of Interior. He visited sites including Yellowstone National Park, Devils Tower, and Big Horn Mountains, measuring and analyzing water quality in trout streams.

In 2011, he spent four months living in a wall tent beside a river with muskie and smallmouth bass in a wilderness area of Minnesota. The long-stay trip gave him the solitude he needed to author the book “The Unpeopled Season: A Journal of Solitude and Wilderness.”

The following year, Rice became the founding editor of Riverfeet Press, an independent book publishing company that allows him to publish books for other writers, including “Familiar Waters: A Lifetime of Fly Fishing Montana,” for which he edited and wrote the foreword to.

After he and his wife returned to Montana in 2015, Rice operated his own camping store with a fly fishing shop until he was offered a job as the Fly Fishing Trips Sales Manager for the largest fleet of guides in the state.

Their travels lead them to Southwest Virginia two years ago when the couple began scouting for a home where they could be closer to family.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful place to land. Here we have an abundance of opportunities to fish, camp and hike,” said Rice.

To learn more about day and camp trips offered by Riverfeet Fly Fishing, visit www.riverfeetflyfishing.com. Check out Riverfeet Fly Fishing on Facebook and Instagram.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.