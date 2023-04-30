Music is the thread that connects us as people, that celebrates who we are and the places we call home.

No one believed that more than the legendary guitarist and songwriter Doc Watson.

The Deep Gap, North Carolina, music hero has been gone for more than a decade, but his legendary sounds continue to live on in the hearts of those who follow his captivating sounds and unique styles of flat picking.

One of the country’s greatest iconic musicians, Watson is being remembered for his influential traditional, folk, and bluegrass music during a special concert series that recognizes the 100th birthday of the Appalachian musician.

The tribute concert, “Doc at 100,” is set for 7 p.m. on May 8 in the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Appalachian Sustainable Development.

The touring concert program is co-produced by Jack Hinshelwood and music scholar Ted Olson, a professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University.

Hinshelwood said the idea for the concert came about after Olson had written the book that accompanies last year’s release of the four CD box set titled “Doc Watson — Life’s Work: A Retrospective.” Olson was nominated for two 2023 Grammy awards for his work.

“I grew up listening to Doc Watson,” said Olson. “I first heard him on a 1964 box set called the Folk Box. His guitar playing and his singing were so distinctive. I was swept away by the power of his performances.”

Olson said he admired the effortless manner in which Watson performed.

“No one else could sing a song as well as Doc. When he played something, he played it so perfectly that it became the standard of that particular piece.”

As host of the show, Olson will open the concert sharing with the audience his research on Watson’s life and recording career. He will present a sketch of Watson’s achievements and the things he is most known for — the great recordings and the mastery of the flat pick and finger style guitar playing.

“He had a very charismatic voice and a vast repertoire that encompasses every imaginable genre of music,” he said.

The tribute show will feature Watson’s music and stories by musicians T. Michael Coleman and Jack Lawrence, who often shared a stage with Watson, and Wayne Henderson who developed a close friendship with Watson when he began visiting Henderson’s guitar making shop on a regular basis.

Hinshelwood, former director of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, will also perform Watson’s music during the concert.

Appalachian musicians Tyler Hughes and Seth Conklin will provide music in the atrium before the show begins.

The evening also will include a silent auction, featuring items such as artwork, music (CDs), festival tickets, local foods, and gift cards for local businesses.

Sharing music and stories

Hinshelwood anticipates the concert will draw an audience of all ages. “We’ll have musicians in the audience as well as those people who were affected by Doc’s music,” he said.

Audience members will be encouraged to write their memories of Watson and attach the notes to a storyboard. Olson will share the memories with the audience following an intermission.

“Telling the rich stories of Doc was something we wanted to do with this series,” said Hinshelwood. “It’s been such a joy to dig deeper into Doc’s life for the purposes of this programming.”

Hinshelwood, who will play acoustic guitar and harmonica during the show, said Watson has had a huge impact on his own approach to music. Years ago, he had the privilege of picking a few tunes off stage with Watson. “The first time I met Doc was when I had a Boy Scout troop in 1982 and we presented him in concert to raise money for the Boy Scout Council.”

“Doc’s music is very exciting. The way he plays is very daring,” he said.

Watson is famous for being one of the early pioneers to popularize playing fiddle tunes on the guitar. One of his most famous pieces is ‘Black Mountain Rag,’ a fiddle tune he adapted for the guitar. “When he appeared on stage,” said Hinshelwood, “he would play these blazing fast, very precise, cleanly executed fiddle tunes. People would aghast to hear him because no one else was doing this.”

Watson’s playing was exciting, but also very accessible, Hinshelwood said.

“If you put in the hard work, it was something a guitarist could learn to play. But, maybe not as good as Doc,” he laughed.

Watson possessed a rare combination of someone with incredible musical talent and a warm baritone singing voice.

“He was a master on stage, making people in the audience feel like they were guests in his living room. He put his audiences at ease, doing it in a very informal manner, yet people knew they were listening to a once-in-a-lifetime master of music,” said Hinshelwood.

Though blind since childhood, Watson lived his life to the fullest. “Doc has said that one of the best things his father did was put him at one end of a crosscut saw. It instilled in him the idea that he could do whatever anyone else could do.”

One of the most stunning things about Watson’s music is the breadth of his repertoire.

“It caught people off guard who thought of him as a mountain musician from North Carolina,” Hinshelwood said.

In the 1950s, Watson performed in Johnson City, playing popular music, dance and show tunes, and rockabilly. “And, some of that time, he was playing on an electric guitar,” he said.

Ralph Rinzler, a musician who co-founded the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, is credited for discovering Watson.

“At first, Ralph wasn’t interested in Doc because all he had heard him play was the electric guitar. When Doc played the banjo, he was floored.”

Watson’s career took off when he performed at Gerde’s Folk City in New York. “He started to gain attention and people were surprised by what he could do with the guitar.”

Watson continues to have an influence on up and coming musicians. “He has influenced many notable artists such as Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson,” said Hinshelwood.

According to Hinshelwood, Billy Strings, a young star in the bluegrass music scene, recently devoted his entire four-hour show in Winston Salem to Doc Watson’s music. “There are many young people making great strides in the music business who are keeping Doc’s music alive,” he said.

Hinshelwood admired the way Watson could put his own spin on the songs he sung.

“It really illustrates another of Doc’s genius capabilities which was the ability to take a song and put his stamp on it, making it his own.”

Watson was known for being a humble man. “He loved it when people appreciated his music but the last thing he wanted was to be put on a pedestal,” Hinshelwood said. “He viewed his ability to make music as a means to provide for his family. He didn’t want more than that out of it.”

A bronze statue of Watson sitting on a bench is on display in Boone, North Carolina, where he performed as a busker in his early career. He supposedly agreed to the statue only if an accompanying plaque would read “Just one of the people.”

“Doc’s shadow will cast a long distance for many years to come,” said Hinshelwood.

The “Doc at 100” concert series will continue on Aug. 19 at Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax, Virginia, and on Sept. 8 at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir, North Carolina.

To purchase tickets and learn about more upcoming shows, visit the website at www.docat100.com and the “Doc at 100” Facebook page.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.