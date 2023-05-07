ABINGDON, Va. — This Mother’s Day may be a bittersweet one for an Abingdon businesswoman.

Cassie Rowe is honoring her late mother by opening a bakery and ice cream shop — something the mother and daughter had dreamed of doing before her mother died unexpectedly just months ago.

“I’m a firm believer everything happens for a reason,” said Rowe, who, along with her business neighbor Kitzi Manuel, jumped at the opportunity to launch the sweet shop “Shaked!” after retail space recently opened up on West Main Street in Abingdon.

During a soft opening at the 284 W. Main St. business earlier this week, customers feasted their eyes on sweets like decadent brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and milk shakes piled high with toppings.

“Our new store has definitely helped to keep my mind off of my loss. It’s given me a creative outlet,” said Rowe.

The catchy name for the business originated with tourists in mind. “We thought what if we had a T-shirt that says ‘We got Shaked! in Abingdon, Virginia’? So, we got shaked,” said Rowe with a laugh.

“I’ve always come up with different ideas. I know my mom would be saying right now, ‘Go get ‘em, kid.’ ”

Both women are entrepreneurs who have managed to grow other businesses throughout the years. Rowe opened Abingdon Gifting Company in 2018, and Manuel has owned and operated Love & Light Specialty Boutique, a Christian-based store, for the past three years.

Rowe said she never questioned her mother’s support as a business woman. “She’d tell everyone about my business. That’s one thing I never questioned — that she was proud of me. She was very confident in my ability to self start and self correct when things didn’t always work out.

“But, I never would have gotten this far without her,” said the daughter as her eyes filled with tears.

The brick-and-mortar store will offer a family experience for customers — something Rowe believes will set her apart from other places.

“We want families to come in and enjoy milkshakes or ice cream with each other. Maybe grandpa gets a cup of coffee and a cookie while he lets the grandkids indulge in ice cream. Those grandkids are going to remember spending time with grandpa and going to the Shake shop.”

The shop features 20 different topping for 10 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream, a variety of baked items and couture milkshakes piled high with toppings.

So, just try to image a milkshake topped with cheesecake.

“For us, the word ‘couture’ means extravagant and exclusive,” explained Rowe.

The baked items served at the shop are the brainchild of Rowe. Manuel likes to get creative with the milkshakes.

“All of our homemade cookies are large. We call them mega cookies,” laughed Rowe. “They’re close to three times the size of a regular cookie.”

A few of their milkshakes are inspired by popular travel themes in Abingdon.

“ ‘Campfire by the Creeper’ ” is a s’mores flavored milkshake. They’re going to be piled high with all of the goods. It’s going to be really fun,” she said.

“Of course, we’ll serve classics like banana splits.”

Popular items this week included the Black Forest Brownie, topped with cream cheese frosting and cherry pie filling.

“My mother was a big fan of anything chocolate and chewy,” Rowe said. “So, we have developed a cookie called Toffee Pretzel Crunch just for her.”

Then there’s the Fluffer Nutter Cookie Bar, layered with chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter, and marshmallows. Rowe created the dessert because her husband loves peanut butter and she likes marshmallows.

Manuel’s mother, Pamela Helton of Mendota, Virginia, will come on board to help make cinnamon and sweet rolls and other breads. “It’s nice to be able to work with my mother,” said Manuel, who learned to bake from her mother and great grandmother.

Sweet memories

A baker since childhood, Rowe is incorporating the memory of her mother, Lisa McMullin, into the daily operation of the shop by pulling recipes from one of her mother’s favorite cookbooks.

“Some of what I am serving are her own recipes, others I tweak a little bit and make them my own,” she said. Rowe plans to name a special dessert at the shop after her mother.

Raised as a child of a single mother, Rowe spent many hours in the kitchen, learning to bake from her mother.

“At the holidays, we’d make cookies and package and ship them to family members all over the world — in Japan and Italy and throughout the country,” said Rowe.

“She had a recipe book of cookies and pastries and we’d go down the list and make each one of them.”

With grandparents directly from Italy, Rowe said many of the recipes handed down from her family are Italian based, using Italian techniques.

“Every time I would try a new recipe as an adult, I’d run to mom to get here to try it. I knew I could take it to her — good or not — for some instant gratification. She would tell me I knocked it out of the park, whether I did or not,” she said with a teary smile.

Rowe plans to preserve some of the recipes that were handwritten by her mother by displaying them on the walls at the stop.

No doubt, the Mother’s Day season will never be quite the same for Rowe, she said. To help her cope, she will surround herself with people she loves. And, she will remember the good times she and her mother shared.

“I’m just glad I had her for 31years to help me become the person I am today. I’ve learned so many things from her that I will never forget,” said the daughter.

“I once saw a quote that says ‘I am because she was.’

“I feel that way about my mother.”

Shaked! is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Visit “Shaked!” on Facebook or call (276) 274-8509 for more information.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.v