Watch Now - New owners reinvigorate an old Abingdon landmark

ABINGDON, Va.—— More than 100 years after it was built, the Greenway-Trigg building on East Main Street is getting a new lease on life as its owners aim to make it an integral part of downtown Abingdon and a social hub for the community.

Rob Carneal and his brother Hank Carneal hardly thought twice about restoring the historic landmark after moving to Southwest Virginia a few years ago.

The construction brothers are among a team of family members who have made it their mission to highlight the unique elements of the iconic building while operating new family-owned businesses at the location.

The reopening of Greenway-Trigg building is offering six Airbnb upstairs units for short-stay guests, plus “Sonder Home + Travel,” a curated collection of home and travel retail space on the ground floor. “Sonder Salon,” is a room in the house devoted entirely to spotlighting local artists and their work.

A grand opening of the building will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Several local businesses will join the celebration.

Featured artists of the day will include Breece Bryan, a jewelry maker and Fina Florals of Bristol, Virginia, which specializes in weddings florals along with daily blooms.

The Salon will showcase the new art collection of Marcy Parks, an abstract expressionist artist. Artist exhibits will be interchanged periodically in the Salon.

During the grand opening, local artists Richard Graves and Anna Whitted will set up on the front lawn for live painting demonstrations.

The San Taco concession trailer will serve authentic Mexican street food and First Landing Seafood Company will have its world-famous Lynnhaven oysters available.

It’s also grand opening day for Peddling Jack’s which is relocating its men’s specialty shop to a permanent retail space in the building.

Why the name Sonder?

The owners meticulously formulated the name for their new business by choosing a word which meaning evokes emotion and reflection.

Mark Altizer, project manager for Greenway-Trigg, explained the brand name “Sonder” is based on the definition that recognizes the “realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.”

Life is more than experiencing just what we know and do, he said.

“We are part of everyone’s stories in one way or another, and we all play a part in the simple and complex lives of each other,” Altizer said.

“I hope Greenway-Trigg will be a welcoming place where there will be no preconceived notions and we forget all of the politics of the day,” he said. “It should be a good neutral spot for the community to come and enjoy. We want to create something different and interesting where people will come in to see what we have going on this week or this month.”

Inspired by quality

Rob, who is fascinated by vintage buildings and history, said he was drawn to the building’s unmatched quality of craftsmanship.

Their mother Donna Carneal earlier had rented one of the apartments before moving across the street and starting The Gather Inn. After moving to Abingdon five years ago, Rob, his wife Chelsea, and their children lived in the building while getting their Airbnb business up and running.

At the time they purchased the building in 2018, some of the upper level rooms were being rented for offices and apartments. Abingdon Olive Oil Co. and Dean Barr’s The Gallery@Barr Photographics had their businesses on the ground floor. They since have moved to different locations in town.

Rob said he’s always been inspired by the unique craftsmanship of the vintage building.

“It’s hard to find that kind of quality in new construction,” said Rob, who was inspired by the influences of the Italianate-style of construction distinguished by gently sloping roofs and deep overhanging eaves.

While keeping the flavor of the historic building, the brothers have added many modern amenities. They replaced old ceiling tiles and outdated florescent lights. They got rid of old plaster walls to expose the brick underneath. Carpeting was removed from floors to showcase the original heart pine wood. New kitchens and bathrooms were installed for the Airbnb rooms.

“It’s a cool piece of real estate in town,” said Rob’s brother and business partner, Hank. “A lot of sweat, energy, and money has been put into it to bring it back to life.”

Rich history

Rob, owner of Welkin Developments, insisted they don’t make homes like they used to. He admires a certain charm that comes with an older home.

“A million dollar modern house can be constructed in six months. I’ve heard this house took 10 years to build,” Rob said.

Research of the building indicates the structure was built in the late 1800s by a local resident for his two twin daughters. The building took the shape of a duplex at that time and became the home for the Greenway and Trigg families.

Jim and Jennifer Ferreira of Abingdon bought the building in 1984 from the late Lowry Bowman, who lived in the house and operated the Washington County News in the basement of the building.

Jennifer Ferreira said the building is known for its rich history.

“I’ve been told that on Sundays people would come from miles around in their horse and buggies to see it being built because it was the first building where they had seen scaffolding used.”

The Greenway and Trigg men each had married sisters and at some point the sisters had a falling out, Jennifer Ferreira said. When they built the Greenway-Trigg, evidently one sister requested her side not be constructed with a passageway to the other side.

An eye for design

Chelsea Carneal and her sister-in-law Hannah Carneal own Sonder Abingdon, the retail portion of the business. Graphic designer Carly Edwards is helping with the set-up of the retail store.

Chelsea said the idea to create a collection of home and travel merchandise came about while she was decorating each of the six Airbnb units.

“I’ve had such fun decorating the units, making it a unique story for guests,” she said.

“Many of our short-stay guests want to know where I purchased the wallpaper, the rugs, the mirrors, the lighting——just everything,” she said.

That gave her the idea to feature these items in a retail store at Greenway-Trigg where she can sell the merchandise to traveling guests and local residents.

“We’ll also have antique and refurbished furniture for sale eventually,” Chelsea Carneal said.

“But, we want our main focus for the business to be about Abingdon and the people who visit here,” Chelsea said. “We hope they leave Abingdon saying this is an amazing place.”