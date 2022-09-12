Couple brings historic home back to life

Tom and Victoria Mitoraj admired the I.C. Fowler House for year before buying the historic Spencer Street home in Bristol, Virginia.

The married couple lives in Benham, Virginia, but drove past the Fowler property, for years and watched the restoration process on the 1867 house, named for a longtime Bristol newspaper editor.

Then, one day in 2018, they noticed a “For Sale” sign. They inquired about the property and walked through the house the following day. The day after that, they made an officer.

Next, they began their own, long-term restoration project on the historic house overlooking the downtown district of both Bristols.

The couple worked to bring the home back to its original splendor while still saving space for modern conveniences.

Victoria Mitoraj says the couple wants to rent the I.C. Fowler House as an Airbnb rental next spring.

In the meantime, their work has been recognized by the Preservation Virginia’s Historic Preservation Awards with the Gabriella Page Award given for bringing the historic property into the present while adding modern touches.

According to Preservation Virginia, the team of Tom and Victoria Mitoraj, architect Paul Hardin Kapp and Dillard Construction undertook a meticulous study of the house and performed extensive renovations. The renovations were built by George Blackley, a Bristol carpenter and furniture maker.

The Greek Revival building spans about 2,000 square feet and is one of the oldest existing houses in Bristol.

“It still has its historic footprint,” Victoria Mitoraj, a retired teacher, said.

But times have changed.

Once, the kitchen was the cellar. Now, that’s a movie theater room. Closets and modern bathrooms have been added.

In all, the three-story house features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It also includes a parlor, pavilion and a carport.

An original pine floor was repainted and the electrical components have been modernized.

It’s now a blend of yesteryear and today, Victoria Mitoraj said.

The biggest challenges involved replacing the roof.

“I like it because it’s in that historic section downtown that seems to be coming back,” Mitoraj said. “And I’ve been happy that I’ve brought in some of my family member’ antiques. It’s kind of become a family museum-type thing with all of our family things, too.”