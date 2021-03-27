Holy Week services and observances begin to reemerge following a long pandemic sleep

COVID mercilessly altered lives during the past year and continues to do so.
Undeterred, Easter marches onward.
More to the point, a litany of local churches plan to stage Holy Week services to include Easter despite far from normal circumstances. So by and on Sunday, April 4, worshippers will have at their avail a number of churches and programs from which to attend.
It’s a makeshift Easter, but Easter nonetheless.
“Easter Sunday will be our first full blown service,” said Steven Davidson, pastor of Faith Promise Church in Bristol, Tennessee. “We’re officially opening later this year. We’ve done six or seven watch parties so far.”
Faith Promise, Davidson said, exists as a satellite campus of Faith Promise Church in Knoxville.
“This campus is the first one outside of Knoxville,” Davidson said. “We’re meeting at The Pinnacle theater (Marquee Cinemas). We’ll have our Easter service and an Easter egg hunt there on Sunday.”
Faith Promise meets at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Anyone may attend. However and as with other Easter Sunday services in the area, attendees are required to wear a mask and to socially distance during the service.
A sampling of other churches planning to stage Holy Week events include Restoration Church of Bristol, Tennessee. They will field what they label as a Resurrection Sunday Service on Easter Sunday at 11 a.m. Covenant Fellowship of Bristol, Virginia, plan a Palm Sunday message for Sunday, March 28, at 10 a.m. and two Easter Sunday services on Sunday, April 4, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Check with each church before attending to determine whatever COVID protocols may be in place.
“I think COVID has definitely been a curveball for us all, and the entire world,” Davidson said.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church opens its blood red doors in downtown Bristol, Virginia, for a selection of traditional services. They include a Palm Sunday service, Holy Eucharist I, on Saturday, March 27, at 5 p.m. A day later, Sunday, March 28, at 8 a.m., witness Holy Eucharist I, and at 10:30 a.m., Holy Eucharist II.
Eucharist commemorates the Last Supper.
“It commemorates the Last Supper and it also anticipates the feast upon the coming of Christ,” said Joe Dunagan, rector at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. “The bread and wine are offered by the people, which are gifts from God.”
Dunagan added that safety protocols will be in place and adherence expected from those who attend.
“Everything is open as long as people wear masks and keep socially distanced — except for Easter Sunday,” he said. “There would be too many people, and I can’t figure out how to control that.”
Enter the wonders of technology.
“It will be online,” Dunagan said. “All of the services will be online.”
A short drive away, Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia, will stage its Easter Sunday services in its spacious parking lot.
“We did Christmas Eve in the parking lot,” said Ann Aichinger, pastor of Central Presbyterian, “and that went really well. We will have Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday services in the parking lot. We’ll have communion at Easter.”
Highlands Fellowship Church scheduled its Good Friday services for Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m. Easter begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 4. In addition to streaming live online, the services will emanate from its central Abingdon location. Moreover, Highlands’ campuses in Bristol, Virginia, as well as in Marion and Bluefield, Virginia, will feature the messages.
Additionally, Celebration Church will highlight a slate of services indoors during Holy Week at its large campus in Blountville. For instance, the church fields A Youth Worship Night at 6:45 p.m. on Good Friday, April 2. Easter services are set for indoors and online Saturday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m. as well as on Sunday, April 4, at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
State Street United Methodist Church, located in Bristol, Virginia, provides a Palm Sunday message on Sunday, March 28, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. On Good Friday, April 2, from noon until 7 p.m., the church devised a self-guided Seven Last Words event. It focuses on the seven final statements, such as “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do” and “Today you will be with me in paradise,” spoken by Christ on the cross.
“We have different volunteers who take one of the seven words spoken by Christ on the cross, to reflect in their own way. It may be a reading, may be a visual,” said Laura Rasor, senior pastor of State Street UMC. “People can come and walk through the sanctuary, stay and reflect perhaps in prayer. The sanctuary is open from 12 to 7.”
Be sure to wear a mask and socially distance upon entering the church. Then on Easter Sunday, State Street UMC presents services at 8, 9, and 11 a.m.
“We wanted to give people the opportunity to spread out,” Rasor said.
Furthermore, State Street UMC will provide a pre-recorded Easter message online all day on Easter Sunday. Its feed can be found on the church’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and church website.
“We’re trying to connect people with God,” Rasor said.
Downtown Bristol’s First Baptist Church adds to the Holy Week extravaganza with Palm Sunday worship service in its spacious sanctuary on Sunday, March 28, at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. brings what’s billed as a drop-in communion service. Attendees, upon being seated, will find a bulletin and a communion kit.
First Baptist heralds its Good Friday service on Friday, April 2, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A day later, Saturday, April 3, the church hosts an Easter egg hunt from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 4, brings an ecumenical sunrise service at East Hill Cemetery at 7:30 p.m. Easter worship inside the sanctuary at the church commences at 11 a.m.
Easter nears. Be sure to check with your church or whichever house of worship you may attend beforehand to determine times and safety protocols. Whether indoors or out, online or in person, Easter diminishes not in the least. If anything, perhaps the impact and import of Easter will resound all the more meaningfully.
“It’s not a complicated message,” Davidson said. “Easter is not a thing of the past. Christ gives hope to people today.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.