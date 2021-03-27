Holy Week services and observances begin to reemerge following a long pandemic sleep

COVID mercilessly altered lives during the past year and continues to do so.

Undeterred, Easter marches onward.

More to the point, a litany of local churches plan to stage Holy Week services to include Easter despite far from normal circumstances. So by and on Sunday, April 4, worshippers will have at their avail a number of churches and programs from which to attend.

It’s a makeshift Easter, but Easter nonetheless.

“Easter Sunday will be our first full blown service,” said Steven Davidson, pastor of Faith Promise Church in Bristol, Tennessee. “We’re officially opening later this year. We’ve done six or seven watch parties so far.”

Faith Promise, Davidson said, exists as a satellite campus of Faith Promise Church in Knoxville.

“This campus is the first one outside of Knoxville,” Davidson said. “We’re meeting at The Pinnacle theater (Marquee Cinemas). We’ll have our Easter service and an Easter egg hunt there on Sunday.”

Faith Promise meets at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Anyone may attend. However and as with other Easter Sunday services in the area, attendees are required to wear a mask and to socially distance during the service.