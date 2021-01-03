HOLLIFIELD: Following Elvis' example at least sometimes

In uncertain times like these, in situations that test our mettle, I often ask myself this simple yet eternal question: What would Elvis do?

Sometimes the answer is to follow in the king’s footsteps. Other times, it is to do the exact opposite of what Elvis would do in that situation, be it take a handful of pills, shoot a TV set or eat another fried peanut butter and banana sandwich.

Sure, it’s an imperfect philosophy, but, whichever path I choose, I always have Elvis to blame if things go sideways.

Elvis would have been 86 on Jan. 8. But Elvis only made it to 42. Over the course of that short life, he got all shook up, he got rich, he got drafted, and he got too big for his karate pants, but here’s what he didn’t get — polio.

Instead, he got a polio shot on live TV, and his example led to others getting polio shots, though most of them were not on live TV.

According to a plethora of media accounts and a slew of Elvis experts — some of whom swear they saw Elvis at Burger King last Wednesday — it happened something like this:

In the 1950s, the United States was still in the midst of a public health panic that began a decade earlier. Polio, a viral disease, had killed or paralyzed thousands of children.