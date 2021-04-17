HOLLAND: Why do we want to know God?

Many have heard this simple yet provoking invitation found in Matthew 7:7, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: Those who ask will receive, and the one that seeks shall find, and to those who knock it shall be opened.” This promise sounds like God is giving us a signed blank check for whatever we can dream about, but it’s actually a spiritual blueprint for us to know Him and discover His desires which is what He dreams about. The conditions to researching God’s word have much to do with context and not only selecting verses that appeal to us. If we only see this passage as a way to receive earthly and natural blessings we are only scratching the surface and have actually missed the point. However, if we are seeking the Lord’s spiritual mysteries, we have found a key of revelation wisdom that can open a glorious opportunity to know God and be as close to Him as we choose. Using the above passage creates a larger context of our responsibility when we include, “Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled,” (Matthew 5:6) and “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6:33) The motives and intentions of our hearts are always in question concerning what are we seeking and why.