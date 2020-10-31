HOLLAND: Who does God want to be president?

With a dysfunctional political system, the dishonestly of many leaders, and voters filled with contempt, we have a slim chance for peace. As long as there are opinions there will always be strife and conflicts as even the early followers of Jesus argued over who He was and why He had come. Today we see that political stress has lured many believers into anger and a subtle hatred which has caused a distance in their personal relationship with God. So, what can we do? II Chronicles chapter seven reminds us of the critical need for repentance. “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” Instead of trying to change everyone else, let’s ask God to help us become the person He has called us to be. It’s a good possibility that a portion of what we think is being interpreted through a lens that is dusty and out of focus. Have we considered embracing humility, setting aside our party bias, and sincerely praying that God would reveal the individual He wants us to vote for? Can we agree that God knows who would be the best person for the job?