HOLLAND: What’s love got to do with it?

If heaven and hell were based on a grading system, there would have been no reason for Jesus to come and die on the cross, shed His blood, or raise from the dead. God could just keep track of all the good and bad things people do and after we have taken our last breath, all the points would be added up, and our fate would be sealed. The reality is that redemption forgives our sin and makes us a brand-new creation in Christ Jesus. When this change occurs, we begin to pray for our mind to be renewed, that our heart will be filled with the Holy Spirit, and for Jesus to sit on the throne of our heart as our King. As we are filled with the endless flow of His love, it overflows onto others, and is what “this little light of mine” is all about. We cannot out-give or out-love God, and without the nature of God flowing through us, we are not what we think we are. First Corinthians 13:1-3 says, “If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, and have not charity, it profits me nothing.” One of the greatest legacies that anyone can have is to be known for their love. I’m always reminded of Jesus when He was nailed to the cross and asked His Father to forgive those who were torturing and killing Him. This example of the endless compassion He has for everyone, reminds us how His love must also be the conscience of our identity.