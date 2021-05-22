HOLLAND: The relentless compassion of God

The plan of salvation is for Jesus to rescue us from a depraved and hopeless existence. Every human is born lost in their sin because when Adam and Eve disobeyed in the garden mankind became spiritually separated from God. There was only one way that anyone could be saved from spending a miserable life on earth and most importantly suffering forever in the next life and that was to be redeemed and ransomed. The only payment that has the power and authority to save and deliver us was the innocent blood of a perfect lamb. This sacrifice was Jesus Christ — The holy lamb of God. We can now rejoice and understand why the gospel is called the good news. It’s the greatest love story of all time that describes how Jesus willingly embraced the cross, was crucified, tortured, suffered, died and rose from the dead. His infinite love for you and I provide the invitation for us to accept his amazing grace so that we can be born again and live with him forever. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16) As we call upon him to save us, he changes our lost spiritual condition into a brand new creation so we can become a member of His family and be with him forever. If you confess you are lost and believe that Christ died and rose again for you, ask him to forgive you and he will save you.