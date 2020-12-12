HOLLAND: The essence of self-discipline

Being a loving person does not just happen naturally, we must realize that love is a learned behavior and failing to do so is a sin as He tells us in Isaiah 59:2, “But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid His face from you, that He will not hear.” It’s true that practicing spiritual love involves treating others respectfully but helping someone is also not always the same thing as loving them. The love of Christ goes beyond practical thinking and the emotions and must come from within our spirit, including praying for those we do not like. The love that made you a citizen of heaven is the same love that makes it possible for us to share God’s love with others. We are to hate sin as God hates sin, but we also love every person as God loves them. How can we love those we do not agree with? Only when we fall deeply in love with Jesus will be able to understand that He loves everyone as much as He loves us.

When we fail to love and be committed to God with all of our heart, we are demoting Him to a lesser position in our life. The Lord says that He is to be our greatest love, and it is our responsibility to be obedient to Him. “Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.” (Romans 5:5) “Then one of them, which was a lawyer, asked him a question, tempting him, and saying, Master, which is the great commandment in the law? Jesus said unto him, thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind” This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” (Matthew 22:35-40) First Corinthians, Chapter 13, talks about how loving all people is a requirement if we want to walk with God and without it, we will not have a positive spiritual impact in this life. When we neglect our spiritual calling to love, we are nothing and have nothing, which is to be spiritually bankrupt. Let us take the time to examine our heart to make sure we are being controlled by the Holy Spirit and not our emotions.