HOLLAND: Surrendering our will in order to do His

When we make a determination to change and grow in God, we begin a journey where we can learn the value of self-discipline. Why is this so important? Because when we refuse to develop perseverance and the determination to become what He has called us to be, we remain conformed to the interpretations of our fleshly emotions and the distorted influences of the world. Without allowing God to re-create us and to accept what we need to do to become like Him, we are still drifting down the river in what I call a default existence. This intentional forsaking of our responsibility to surrender to God is unfortunately where most people live. We realize why this is so common because it’s much easier to place our spiritual development into neutral and just accept whatever happens as fate. These individuals have no intention of allowing Jesus to sit on the throne of their heart and to become the Lord and Master of their destiny. Yes, some are willing to learn the basics of how religion works, but then begin to plan how they are going to play the game. Of course, this is completely opposite of God’s instructions and is also an indication the person has not been spiritually transformed. We seldom consider how deceptive and rebellious our fallen nature can be, but the truth is that our conscience is always attempting to negotiate and even manipulate God.