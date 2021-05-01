HOLLAND: Staying focused on our mission

When I came to see her, she was glowing with joy and excitement and said with all those years of going to church she could not remember anyone ever mentioning how Jesus came to redeem and save us. She told about being sprinkled when she was 12 years old with more of a traditional formality instead of a spiritual encounter as a result of hearing the gospel, and had never seriously felt the Holy Spirit revealing her need to accept Christ into her heart. So at 78 years old, she responded to God’s invitation, and with childlike faith, her spiritual eyes have now been opened. I’m so happy and grateful to the Lord that she received Christ before it was too late. At the same time, I was deeply convicted of my lack of discernment and for not recognizing her need to be born again, and today I wonder how many individuals are living the same emotional pretense?

We read in the New Testament about the Pharisees and notice they were highly respected for keeping the law, going to church, and having religious knowledge, and yet in John, Chapter 8, Jesus told them they did not know God at all. There are several accounts where Christ confronted the religious leaders and explained that good works mean nothing unless a person becomes born again through God’s gift of salvation. We all want to hear about going to heaven, but many refuse to associate eternal life with being in covenant with God Himself. Yes, salvation is free because of God’s grace, but it’s also our responsibility to realize that we can only enjoy a personal relationship with God when we are redeemed by the blood of Jesus. Those of us who have been declared righteous are commissioned to boldly tell others about why Jesus went to the cross and to share the entire process of how God invites everyone to be spiritually transformed into a new creation.