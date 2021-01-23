HOLLAND: Our determination to change

We are deep into January, and I hope the New Year resolutions you made are still going strong. The most popular declarations usually involve better eating habits and putting exercise into our daily routines. For those of you who have been doing this for a while, my hat is off to you because you have something in your conscience that is immensely powerful called willpower! There are several impressive keywords associated with self-discipline like perseverance, determination, and dedication, which reveals the evidence that you do not allow your feelings to dictate how you live. It’s admirable when anyone chooses to put in the hard work necessary to have a healthier body and even more amazing to see a person surrender their will in order to make a stronger spiritual connection with God.

When contemplating lifestyle changes, it’s crucial to have a clear vision as to who we want to be and what we will need to do. The passage in Luke 14:28-30 comes to mind when planning to do something that will have a major impact on who we are. Jesus said, “Suppose one of you wants to build a tower. Won’t you first sit down and estimate the cost to see if you have enough money to complete it? For if you lay the foundation and are not able to finish it, everyone who sees it will ridicule you, saying, this person began to build and wasn’t able to finish.” Whether physical or spiritual, personal transformation is possible, but no one has ever said it will be easy. Resolutions and decrees do not cost us anything and are nothing more than a whim until the sacrificial process has been accepted and embraced within our conscience. Likewise, just talking about being religious is also painless, as true spiritual renewal begins with an internal conviction from God and then demonstrating what it means to take up our cross. Whatever the case, the evidence of progress is always noticed. God changes caterpillars into butterflies, coal into diamonds and sand into pearls, using time and pressure, and this is exactly what He wants to do within us in order to produce an image of His glory.