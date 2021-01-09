HOLLAND: Love lifted me

Our lives are filled with activity and hectic schedules and we have only been given a certain amount of days to accomplish what God wants us to do. Since Adam and Eve, history has provided a probationary period to determine who will embrace and who will reject an eternal covenant relationship with our Creator. In the end, there will only be those who say yes to God’s invitation and those who say no and thereby choose to eternally separate themselves from Him. Hopefully, there will come a point when we examine our priorities and realize that how we lived was more important than how well we landscaped our lawn, or how much money we made. I was driving past a cemetery the other day, and I noticed someone placing flowers on a grave. I started thinking about what a powerful and positive influence these individuals must have been for their loved ones to honor them. When it comes to those you have known that have passed on, what do you remember the most about them? To take this thought even further, what would you want everyone to remember about you? The Charles Dickens story, “A Christmas Carol,” reminds us that in the end we will be remembered for our love or the lack of it.