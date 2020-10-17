HOLLAND: Learning how to replace fear with faith

Since we live in a physical body filled with an array of natural responses, it’s easy to be led by our own feelings instead of looking to the spiritual realm and depending on the Lord. There is an old saying which talks about how we cannot stop the birds of worry from flying over our head, but we do not have to let them build a nest. Have you noticed that when something unpleasant presents itself, the enemy rushes to the scene to remind us of what might happen in order to fill our mind with panic and uncertainty. We know the temptation to be afraid is the opposite of faith and how critical it is to stay focused on God’s love and faithfulness but dealing with our human nature is much easier said than done. Nonetheless, if we are serious about renewing our mind, it’s wise to consider that optimism is a learned behavior and understanding emotions responses is a wonderful step toward not allowing negativity to control us. I believe that many of us do not recognize how often our circumstances and our reactions to what other people say cause us to be angry and many times we do realize just how deep this resentment can be. The danger of being inflated with irritation and aggravation is it can advance into resentment and hatred, and we know we are not to hate anyone. Being offended hurts our relationship with God. If we choose not to see everything through the lens of God’s love, we cannot blame anyone else for our misery.