HOLLAND: God is still in the miracle business

Suddenly, Mike said he clearly heard the voice of God within his conscience. The Lord told him to relay to the wife that everything was going to be fine with her, the baby, and her husband. This went against what he was seeing and thinking in the natural, but he stopped the machine, took her by the hand, and calmly said, “God told me that everything is going to be alright with all three of you.” As the rain continued to fall, an indescribable peace came over her and as she stared at him through her tears, she simply said thank you. He went back to work and freed her and in a flash, they were in the ambulance and gone. Mike said he would have never said that on his own because he thought they were all going to die, but he knew the Lord wanted him to reassure her that God was going to save them. Three months later on Christmas Eve, Mike was on his shift at the station and this family walked in holding a beautiful little baby. God had miraculously healed each of them and everything was alright just like God had promised. They were excited to tell Mike how much they appreciated him being there and listening to the Lord when it looked like there was no hope. Mike got on his knees and they all gave thanks to God and said they would never forget this miracle from heaven.