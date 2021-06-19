HOLLAND: God desires to heal and restore

Can God heal us? Of course! We do not need to speculate or wonder about His ability to provide miracles and bring restoration even in the most difficult situations. Jeremiah 17:14 says, “Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed. Save me, and I shall be saved: for Thou art my praise.” Whatever the case, we can believe and know without a doubt that our heavenly Father desires to help us in our time of need whatever it might be, and yet, we look around and notice that many have not received their answer. When we begin to investigate the truth about healing and miracles, it does not take long to discover this is a complicated subject that includes conditions that must be taken into consideration. I realize that some people do not believe in the blood covenant of Christ or the gifts of the Spirit found in 1 Corinthians, Chapter 12 or that Jesus is still providing miracles today, but what are we to do with verses like Mark 16:17-18 and James 5:14-15, just to name a few? Old and New Testament scriptures such as these are relevant today the same as every command and promise of God.

God’s word is a light unto our path and a lamp unto our feet. Jesus wants us to follow Him without stress and anxiety and to trust that He is in control. Our existence is not an accident or the result of a random chance but rather a deliberate act of intensive planning and divine order by the one who created us. God has known you before the foundation of the world and considers you one of His priceless possessions. He is not going to design us in His image and then abandon us. Philippians 1:6 declares, “And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns.” Yes, we do have responsibilities and there are certain conditions, but as we listen, trust, and obey, He will reveal to us His perfect will. To the children of Israel, it was the mighty Egyptians who were holding them in bondage, to David it was an intimidating giant that was trying to destroy him, and with us, it might be a negative test result that has paralyzed us with fear. Like all who have stood in faith against seemingly impossible situations, we can also choose to shout from the housetops, “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31)