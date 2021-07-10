HOLLAND: Forever an optimist in an imperfect world

Like most of you, I desire to be informed about what is going on in the world. I listen to many sources of news and then I’m faced with trying to sort out what is true from opinions and speculation. When it comes to theology and spiritual prophecy, there is much disagreement there as well. Some say the future is going to get better and evil will be exposed, while others believe the world will continue growing worse until Christ returns. Whatever your convictions and views, I just want to encourage you today and remind you that no matter what happens from here forward, God is never surprised or worried. The Almighty’s desires will be fulfilled exactly as He planned and nothing can change them. Yes, there is an enemy that can attack us with anxiety and fear, but Deuteronomy 20:3-4 gives us this promise, “Let not your hearts faint, fear not, and do not tremble, neither be ye terrified for the Lord your God is He that goes with you, to fight for you against your enemies, to save you.” Exodus 14:14 also declares that He will fight for us and protect us. When we know that it’s impossible for God to fail, we are filled with trust and security.