HOLLAND: Didn’t I see you with Jesus?

I’ve often heard people say that we should not discuss religion or politics and I agree we are less likely to argue if we avoid these danger zones and just talk about the weather. There are several reasons why individuals are private about their convictions and it’s true we do not always need to tell everything we know. Sometimes people are not confident in what they believe and simply do not want to risk being embarrassed. Others may not want to reveal their views because they enjoy being friends with everyone and do not want to offend anyone. We realize when a person speaks up and declares their personal convictions, they are immediately labeled and categorized. It’s up to the individual what type of impression they make and how intense they present their opinions, but there is also a price that comes with being vocal. We may win allies and friends, but there is also a good chance we will make a few enemies as well. When it comes to our allegiance to Christ, spiritual discernment is critical when it comes to knowing when to speak and when to be silent. I’m convinced that being a serious follower of Jesus includes being committed to relay the gospel every chance we have, however these divine appointments are not always a verbal communication. The most effective way to represent Jesus is to always listen carefully to His voice and when He wants us to speak is just as important as what He wants us to say. Yes, this is difficult, but when it comes to sharing our faith, hopefully we can agree that following His lead must be at the top of our priority list.