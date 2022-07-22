Henderson is ready to guide Virginia Highlands Festival into a bright future

ABINGDON, Va. - One of the most anticipated summer events in town is in full swing this weekend, bringing together a village of volunteers who help put together the10-day festival unlike any other in the world.

The 73rd Virginia Highlands Festival runs through July 31 in Abingdon, honoring Robert Porterfield, the late founder of the event. Porterfield is said to have described the event as a “watering hole” or gathering place for arts, culture, and ideas.

One of those volunteers is Ryan Henderson, a resident of Abingdon who moved from South Dakota to Southwest Virginia in 2007.

At 38, Henderson is finding his niche in the community while serving as one of the youngest board presidents for the festival

When Henderson was asked to be board president for the 2022 festival, he wasn’t even sure he’d make a good one.

“After I was approached by multiple people about the idea, I started thinking on it. Then, I got excited about the possibilities,” he said.

As a multi-tasking leader, Henderson works with a large assortment of people to make sure the festival goes off without a hitch.

“I know I don’t have all the best ideas. The ideas come from the people.

“When you trust the people who are in the thick of creation, that’s when the best discoveries are going to happen,” he said.

Under the direction of Henderson, his fresh ideas are reinforcing a spirit of collaboration and a sense of community that’s been part of the festival since its inception in 1949.

“My vision for the festival may sound a “little corny or cliché”, but it’s all about making connections in the community,” he said.

While building on that tradition, Henderson is placing value on accessibility.

“My personal vision is about breaking down the barriers that keep people from participating in the festival,” he said. “There’s no point to a festival or community gathering if not everyone feels like they are invited.”

According to him, more than 75% of nearly 200 events at this year’s festival are free to the general public. And, many of the remaining events are $5 to $10.

Henderson, who described himself as “a collaborator and a delegator,” said he loves to have fun. And to Henderson, that means getting people involved.

“If we want to build those connections, we need to invite families to be part of the festival and have something that is worthy of their time,” Henderson said. “That means reaching the people who work 8 to 5 Monday through Friday, and they may even work two jobs.

“How do we get them vested in the festival?,” he asked. “How do we have a festival that really is of the people in the community?”

Making connections

The answer, he said, is making connections.

Henderson, who came to Abingdon after college to be a Barter Player, began to witness a transition in the festival even before the pandemic hit the country.

“I think COVID-19 exacerbated something that was already happening. I noticed the community---here and throughout the country--- wasn’t connecting. We were not seeing successful fruits of our labors before the pandemic.”

Henderson said that called for changes.

“We couldn’t do what we’d always done,” he said.

One solution, he said, is to connect with community partners.

“We need to find organizations we can collaborate with and lift them up.”

Henderson gave an example of inviting Lori Briscoe, a community herbalist and owner of Appalachian Teas & Botanicals in Abingdon, to create a tea blend for the Virginia Highlands Festival and to be a special guest at a culinary event.

“Very likely we’ll never have the same exact festival that we had 20 years ago,” he said. “That’s not a bad thing, but what we have to do is listen to our audiences, to the folks participating in the festival and see what is working. We need to engage our audiences, and listen to a lot of the voices that have not always been heard.”

Henderson sees the unique heritage and diverse culture of the Appalachian region as one of the best attractions for the festival.

“A beautiful thing is allowing people to see and appreciate what Appalachian is about,” he said.

One of the best ways for the festival to survive is to get youth vested as volunteers and participants, he said.

Programming for youth activities is making a big resurgence this year, offering a fun variety of events created for children.

“Our youth are our future board members and volunteers. Introducing them to the festival is one of the best ways to ensure our sustainability,” he said.

Thriving on challenges

Henderson enjoys the newness of every day, thriving on challenges.

His full-of-life personality comes from being diagnosed with leukemia at a 6 years old.

“I was shown such support from my family. That shaped and formed my temperament, personality, and my openness to trust. I had to trust my parents and my doctors. That opened me up to trusting others to make decisions—and this is helpful in my work with the Highlands Festival, particularly,” Henderson said.

Community has always been an important part of what he feels and believes.

He grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota in the Black Hills mountain region.

“It’s a landscape that is very similar to the Appalachian Mountains except people here actually live in the mountains,” he said. “The mountains are a part of your everyday life. Even though I lived in the Black Hills, there’s a lot of rolling hills and sky. Here you are enwombed in the mountains. The Appalachian scenery never ceases to amaze me.”

After a two year stent with Barter Players from 2007 to 2009, Henderson moved to Minneapolis to work in theatre at a middle school.

He never anticipated his career path would lead him back to Abingdon until a former colleague convinced him to participate in Project REAL, a Barter Theatre education program that landed him in McDowell County, West Virginia, as a teaching artist in the schools.

“It was a time of solitude, but an amazing experience,” Henderson, who lived in Grundy, Virginia, while working at Riverview High School in Bradshaw, West Virginia, said.

After returning to Abingdon, Henderson was asked to teach an improvisational class at the festival’s youth tent one year. His volunteer work with the festival was off to a good start when he served as performing arts chair in 2019 and vice president of the executive committee in 2020.

Currently, he works as a community resilience coordinator at United Way of Southwest Virginia.

He said the Virginia Highlands Festival has a lots of good things in its future and lots of room to grow.

“We’re going to see a lot of growth from the efforts of our festival volunteers this year. I think it’s just the beginning. Next year will be even more amazing as we build up to our 75th anniversary,” he said.

He hopes visitors to the festival this year will say they can’t wait to return the next day.

“I hope they feel connected and that they belonged. I hope everyone feels that sense of community that’s at the heart of the festival.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.