Hear Justin Mychals broadcast from Jeff’s Garage in Kingsport on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Tenn. — Preachers preach, doctors doctor and COVID tests us all.
Meanwhile, Justin Mychals writes songs, sings them, and lives as best he can.
Tune in to hear Mychals emote at 7 p.m. Wednesday for Live in the Mountains. Broadcast from Jeff’s Garage in Kingsport, find the live feed and purchase tickets on Mychals’ Facebook page. Appalachian by birth and song, the veteran musician thrives on storytelling lyrics that delve deep into and feature prominently rich characters from his own family.
“That’s what I lean on,” said Mychals over lunch at The Shack in Colonial Heights. “They’re about my family. It’s about blue collar workers — miners, shiners.”
Crack the seal on Mychals’ albums. Releases including 2014’s “Mandolin Morning” and 2018’s “Lilac” soak in stories of colorful characters from the songster’s life.
“I had the wonderful opportunity to sit and listen to three generations tell me stories,” Mychals said between bites of barbecued chicken wings. “My family revels in them, in those stories that make some people say, ‘I can’t believe you grew up that way.’ They’re characters. We find humor in them.”
Take the title track of Mychals’ “Lilac” album. It’s not about a flower.
“The song ‘Lilac’ is about my grandfather,” he said.
Perhaps he was a flower of the flock, but lilac does not describe him as such.
“His favorite drink was lilac after shave,” Mychals said.
Do not adjust your vision. You read that correctly.
“It was a dry county,” Mychals said. “Lilac after shave was 50% alcohol. He was a character. My other grandfather, which ‘Miners and Shiners’ is about, was a character, too.”
Many if not most of the family members of whom Mychals sings, have gone on. Yet they flourish for all who listen and imagine with listen upon listen to Mychals’ family album of songs.
“That’s my entire heritage of where I come from,” Mychals said of the bulk of his songs. “Why wouldn’t you want to write about that? You deal with it with humor. That’s the hillbilly in us.”
Of late, in addition to weekly live streams on his own and with songwriting pals Jeff Lane, Benny Wilson, and Quentin Horton, Mychals has been compiling songs for an upcoming album. He co-writes often with Lane and Wilson.
For instance, he wrote “Hallelujah Hill” and “Die with an Empty Gun,” Mychals’ latest single and video, with Wilson.
Inspiration appears in the strangest of places. One night while on the road, Mychals stopped for a roadside break. He stepped inside a portable toilet. On one side of the seat rested a package of half-eaten nachos. On the other side on the wall were written the words, “Smile, Jesus Loves You.” Inches above that was the hand-scrawled missive: “For a good time call…”
The name of the song?
“It’s called ‘For a Good Time Call,” which I wrote with Jeff Lane,” Mychals said. “It’s about a truck driver driving down the road. He never thought he would find his salvation at 2 o’clock in the morning on a bathroom wall.”
That song resulted from a eureka moment for Mychals. It could be the blink from a stranger’s eye or perhaps an oft-told tale from his family’s archive of stories. Regardless of from whence they come, music fuels his vivid ride through life.
“I don’t question music. I just do it,” Mychals said. “It’s provided me with a good living. It’s provided me with a good life.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.