Hear Justin Mychals broadcast from Jeff’s Garage in Kingsport on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

“I had the wonderful opportunity to sit and listen to three generations tell me stories,” Mychals said between bites of barbecued chicken wings. “My family revels in them, in those stories that make some people say, ‘I can’t believe you grew up that way.’ They’re characters. We find humor in them.”

Take the title track of Mychals’ “Lilac” album. It’s not about a flower.

“The song ‘Lilac’ is about my grandfather,” he said.

Perhaps he was a flower of the flock, but lilac does not describe him as such.

“His favorite drink was lilac after shave,” Mychals said.

Do not adjust your vision. You read that correctly.

“It was a dry county,” Mychals said. “Lilac after shave was 50% alcohol. He was a character. My other grandfather, which ‘Miners and Shiners’ is about, was a character, too.”

Many if not most of the family members of whom Mychals sings, have gone on. Yet they flourish for all who listen and imagine with listen upon listen to Mychals’ family album of songs.