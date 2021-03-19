Sullivan County to lower vaccine eligibility age to 55, open phases 2a and 2b

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will lower the eligibility age for Covid vaccinations to age 55 and older starting Monday.

Additionally, the department will open up to Phase 2a and Phase 2b starting Monday.

Those 55 and older or in Phase 2a or 2b can make appointments starting today.

Phase 2a includes those employed in the following: Social services (DCS) (includes child welfare agency personnel with direct public exposure), commercial agriculture, commercial food production, corrections staff not included in 1a1 (includes administrative staff, those without regular public/inmate contact) and public transit.

Phase 2b includes: transportation (including postal and package delivery, freight railroad, maritime cargo, commercial or cargo service airports), public infrastructure (includes dams, roads, locks and bridge maintenance and engineering, solid waste collection and processing), telecommunications (includes those providing direct services) and utilities/energy (includes line workers and other maintenance and engineering personnel involved in direct provision of services)

Call 423-279-2777 to schedule an appointment.