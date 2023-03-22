BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee National Guard’s Stashed Away trailer offered some "eye opening" to visitors Wednesday.

The traveling trailer intended to teach adults how to detect hidden drug paraphernalia was set up at the YMCA of Bristol, along with other support groups. The trailer’s inside is designed to resemble a teenager’s bedroom and serves as the setting of a presentation given to inform parents about the many sneaky ways their kids may be hiding drugs or alcohol.

Dr. Kristie Coleman, student services supervisor for Bristol Tennessee City Schools, said the program showing parents how to detect paraphernalia revealed to attendees places they would never have thought to look.

“It was eye opening for me and for a lot of parents,” Coleman said.

The event was organized by the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition in partnership with the school system, Frontier Health and other partners that helped inform the public of the resources available to prevent and address youth substance use.

This week was the first time that the trailer has come to Bristol, according to Melony Ison, prevention coordinator at the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, who encourages parents that notice any major changes in their child’s behavior to be proactive about checking in on them immediately.

“If you suspect something’s happening, don’t wait,” Ison said. “Check it out, investigate and start asking questions.”

For Coleman, getting kids busy in extracurricular activities can be a useful tool in preventing drug use.

“Parents should be active and involved in their children’s lives,” Coleman said. “Find activities for them to participate in that they like, whether it's youth sports, athletic programs, clubs or band — whatever it is, the more involved they are in something positive, where they form relationships with others, the less likely they're going to be looking for other things or have time to do other things that are more risky.”

Ison also stressed the importance of parents being vocal early on with their kids about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

“A lot of people think that our kids don’t listen to us,” Ison said. “They do listen. They may not act like it, but they hear you.”