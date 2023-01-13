COVID cases, positivity rates climb in January

New COVID-19 cases surged upward 18.4% during the first week of 2023, with much of the increase in Northeast Tennessee, but 15 new deaths across Southwest Virginia.

While the region didn’t experience the holiday surges like the past two years, the new year saw a 22% increase in cases across ten Northeast Tennessee counties, with 1,352 new cases from Jan. 1-7, compared to 1,105 the previous week, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

“For the week of January 7, 2023, the highest rate of positive tests was seen in the Blountville-Sullivan Metro [district],” according to the TDH critical indicators report. Sullivan reported 195.8 positive tests per 100,000 people. The next highest rate of infection was reported among the rural health districts of Northeast Tennessee at an average of 171.5 per 100,000 or roughly doubles most of the remainder of Tennessee.

Rates of cases and hospitalizations continued to trend higher among the unvaccinated or those who hadn’t completed boosters compared to those who had, according to TDH.

Cases trended upward in eight of the ten counties with Washington County’s seven-day average testing positivity percentage was the region’s highest at 30.3% - meaning nearly a third of daily tests came back positive. Washington County recorded 293 new cases during the week while Sullivan had 382 and Greene County had 174.

With the exception of Johnson, the positivity percentage ranged between 17.6% and 30.3%.

The Centers for Disease Control classified the community rate of virus as “high” in seven of the ten counties.

On Friday Ballad Health System reported 113 COVID-positive inpatients including 17 in intensive care units with seven of them on ventilators. There was one pediatric COVID patient. That represents a 19.2% decline in hospitalized patients compared to the 140 reported Jan. 6.

Ballad reported the regional positivity percentage average was 15%, influenced by generally lower rates across much of Southwest Virginia. Averages ranged from 2.5% in Buchanan County to a high of 23.1% in Bristol, Virginia. Two other counties were in the 20% range – Scott and Wythe – while the remainder of the Southwest region was in the teens.

“Weekly case rates remain high but may have plateaued,” according to the University of Virginia’s latest forecast information to the VDH released Friday. “The 7-day average is 26.6 per 100,000. This is a 50% increase since last month, but lower than last week's rate.

“Sixty-five counties and cities are reporting high COVID-19 community levels. This represents 3.03 million Virginians. The CDC recommends residents of these areas wear masks when in indoor public places. Another 48 areas are reporting medium community levels. High-risk individuals in these areas should also mask in public,” according to UVa.

Five areas classified with high levels are the city of Bristol, Russell, Scott, Tazewell and Wythe counties.