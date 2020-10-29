Haunted Holler: Safe-but-still-scary popular attraction reopens with adjustments for the era of coronavirus

BRISTOL, Va. — For eight spooky seasons, the Haunted Holler has provided thrills and chills in the north part of Bristol, Virginia.
Then came 2020.
And real life turned out to be scary all by itself with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At first, organizer Tony Rodefer, 53, feared his popular attraction may not be able to open its doors.
“We didn’t know for a long time,” he said.
But then Rodefer incorporated safety measures.
Like taking the temperatures of all of the actors before and after their Friday and Saturday night shifts.
Everybody wears a mask — guests and actors.
Show up and you don’t have one? No problem: Rodefer sells masks for a buck.
He bought 14 gallons of hand sanitizer and put it all over the place.
He sprays down the rooms with disinfectant, aiming to kill the coronavirus.
Groups are spaced out with social distancing while waiting in line and while passing through the haunted house.
Rodefer even let some air out of the squeeze tunnel so that it’s not such a tight fit.
The show goes on, he says.
Hundreds have been turning out each night the attraction is open.
The zombie paintball is not in operation. But you can go next door to Lee Highway Farms and experience the haunted corn maze, Rodefer said.
“We’re trying to do all we can do to make it as safe for everybody as possible,” Rodefer said.
Safe but still scary.
You’ll still find the mechanical wolf leaping toward visitors.
You’ll get a jolt watching the guy fry in the electric chair.
And watch out for the actual autopsy table that was salvaged from an old hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee.
In all, 17 actors are on site along with nine employees providing fright nights that run through this weekend.
“It’s the adrenaline rush that people get,” Rodefer said. “It’s not like other amusement places or escape rooms that you can go any day of the week year-round. Most people who go to these, they love haunted houses and they get to go once a year.”
