Haunted Holler: Safe-but-still-scary popular attraction reopens with adjustments for the era of coronavirus

The show goes on, he says.

Hundreds have been turning out each night the attraction is open.

The zombie paintball is not in operation. But you can go next door to Lee Highway Farms and experience the haunted corn maze, Rodefer said.

“We’re trying to do all we can do to make it as safe for everybody as possible,” Rodefer said.

Safe but still scary.

You’ll still find the mechanical wolf leaping toward visitors.

You’ll get a jolt watching the guy fry in the electric chair.

And watch out for the actual autopsy table that was salvaged from an old hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee.

In all, 17 actors are on site along with nine employees providing fright nights that run through this weekend.

“It’s the adrenaline rush that people get,” Rodefer said. “It’s not like other amusement places or escape rooms that you can go any day of the week year-round. Most people who go to these, they love haunted houses and they get to go once a year.”

Want to go? » What: Haunted Holler » Where: 15128 lee Highway, Bristol, Virginia, between I-81 exit 7 and 10 » When: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, and 7:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday » Cost: $20 for Haunted Holler; $15 for corn maze » Info: 276-285-1170

