BRISTOL, Va. — Will Graham’s booming oratory marked the third time a member of Billy Graham’s family provided the keynote for the Bristol community prayer breakfast, but he shared Friday’s spotlight with the memory of event co-founder Bobby Griffin.

Griffin, a prominent local entrepreneur, died in February at age 90. Fellow co-founder Sid Oakley said working with Griffin on the event was “one of the highlights of my life.”

This marked the first such event since the global pandemic and it was Griffin’s urging last fall that reignited the event.

“Through this we have reached out and touched a lot of people. Thank God and thank you,” Oakley said.

Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, presented a House resolution honoring Griffin, who he termed one of the “great Virginians and a great Bristolian.”

“He was one of the most unique individuals I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting.” O’Quinn said. “I’m convinced he knew everyone, everywhere. You could have gotten off a plane on any continent in the world and said, ‘Do you know Bobby Griffin?’ and somebody would have said, ‘Yes.’ He was kind, he was funny, he was a go-getter, he was a fashion trailblazer and he was dedicated to his family, to his city and his faith.”

O’Quinn recalled urging Griffin to move the event — which historically begins with breakfast at 6:30 a.m. — to later in the day.

“I asked him; wouldn’t it be more spiritual if we turned this into a prayer brunch? He would tell me I needed to get into bed earlier and be there at 6:30,” O’Quinn said.

John Gregory, a member of the event committee, announced they’ve already raised nearly half of a $200,000 goal to establish the Bobby Griffin speaker endowment fund to pay the fees of future speakers of the event. He said Graham charged nothing.

“You could always see Bobby from a half-mile away coming in one of those bright green suits,” Gregory said. “Kind, generous. My wife and I were at IHOP one day and got ready to pay the bill and the waitress said somebody already paid for it. I said ‘Who?’ And she said ‘that man over there.’ There was Bobby waving.”

Griffin’s granddaughter Lauren Griffin said, “He would be so proud today to see the turnout.”

Graham, grandson of the noted evangelist, delivered a provocative message about the biblical tale of Manasseh, a wicked king who ultimately found redemption. He said Manasseh was an idolater who worshipped false gods.

“People want to worship the creation rather than the creator. We see that today… We are a very idolatrous nation today. Sex, money, greed, drugs, alcohol, pornography, TV, Facebook … We want to be the most liked person of Facebook. If you’re the most liked person on Facebook, that’s probably not a good thing,” Graham told a crowd of several hundred people.