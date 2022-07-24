Gray: A little help for new moms is appreciated

When we had our first child we were living far away from family, mine in Ohio and my husband’s in North Carolina. In DC, we had good friends, work, community groups, and our church, but those are not quite family, you know, people you can impose on.

After we came home from the birthing center, my mother spent two weeks with us and I cried when she left. Fortunately, my mother-in-law came for the next two weeks. When she left, I cried again.

As my husband headed back to work I was at home with a newborn. I had no idea how all-consuming it would be, especially being accustomed to being very productive in my career.

I was in shock that there was literally no time for the life I once knew, and that even included getting a shower. In preparation for a life with a baby, I had read and read. I took childbirth classes that included information about the early days of parenting. Plus, I have three younger siblings I took care of all the time, in fact. I thought I was ready.

I loved my new baby, but I found I was adjusting to the impact on my body, some breastfeeding challenges, lack of sleep, so many diaper changes, never mind laundry and meals, and I missed feeling productive.

I felt like I was failing and didn’t realize that I just needed a little help. The truth is, even if I had understood clearly that I needed help, I was not used to asking for it. I do not like to impose.

As I struggled in silence, one of our church members who we met through organizing the Appalachian Service Project for our youth group, announced she would be coming to the house.

She arrived with food and served us both a lovely lunch. She rocked my baby while I took a shower. She folded clothes, brought me water, and chatted while I nursed my baby. As I think about it now, it was so simple, but it brings tears to my eyes - an afternoon with me and my baby - lunch, rocking, a shower for me, conversation. She came back and did it again and again.

I got to know her more and enjoyed the company. I wanted to know why she was doing this and how I could repay her for the mothering she was giving me. She explained that someone had once done this very act of service for her. She answered my question by suggesting that if I could ever in turn help a new mother, that would be enough.

I took that to heart.

We've lost something in our culture with the distance between families. New mothers need mothering, and while research shows the vital role of grandmothers in families, it’s unlikely that we will return to families generally being near each other. Still, there are mothers who need a break, a shower, a nap, to be nourished by being fed lunch, and the conversation and wisdom we can share.

I feel it's important to know that had this friend, Joanne, asked me if she could have helped, I would have stoically said, no thank you, I’ve got this. She knew better than to ask me if I needed help, though. She was more wise than I about motherhood.

She helped me, and helped me learn to bring loving people into my child's life, and my own.

So, after the out-of-town family has spent time visiting and helping, and the new mother is now alone, take a turn at a diaper change, fold some clothes, pack a nice lunch, enjoy the slow, “unproductive” time of babyhood. Enjoy the new baby smell and smiles, and make that mother feel it is all as much for you as it is for the mother and baby.

(Samantha Gray is a mother of three and the Coordinator of the Parenting Education Network, an initiative of Bristol’s Promise (BristolsPromise.org). She is also the Executive Director of Nurturings, an international parenting education and support organization (Nurturings.org), and the author of Directing Confidence: Cathy DeCaterina’s Theatre Bristol and Let’s Dress up and Pretend (TheatreBristol.org).)